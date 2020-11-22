“Paint Along with Sam Hill” is a unique opportunity for students to follow along as Hill demonstrates several watercolor techniques.
Hill, an award-winning watercolor artist, will focus on the demonstration of a “holiday” theme.
The next demonstration will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade. A demonstration class differs from a typical art class in that the time is shorter (two hours), the atmosphere is more relaxed and the artist/instructor provides multiple demonstrations as the students follow along. Students should bring their own watercolor supplies.
Cost is $20 for Art Guild members or $25 for guests.
Please register in person at the PCAC or by phone at 931-707-7249 for this fascinating demonstration. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
