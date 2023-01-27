I have written before about Michael’s refusal to listen to my music when he is in my car. Our agreement is: I will change the station to something he can tolerate while out and about with me in my vehicle.
He normally listens to local radio with music from the past. My music is, well, let’s say a little more current than his.
Anyway, while he is in my vehicle, we are typically listening to ’70s on 7, or ’80s on 8, on Sirius XM Radio. Those are the only two stations, other than the SEC Channel, he can endure. This past weekend, we were listening to ’70s on 7 (which I also love) and the late Casey Kasem was hosting his recorded Top 40 Billboard hits from the late ’70s — which is when Michael was in high school in Atlanta, and I was in high school here in Cumberland County.
We were really enjoying the music and both of us were singing lyrics to songs we hadn’t heard in years.
Some of the songs we heard are ones that are in rotation quite often, so it wasn’t that surprising to me that we were able to recall the words to those songs.
But some of them were very infrequently played and yet we still knew the words to them. I am pretty sure at least a couple of the songs we listened to I have not heard since the 1970s, yet we still were able to sing along very enthusiastically without even messing up a word.
After belting out a few songs, I asked Michael what he had eaten for lunch several days earlier. His reply: “I have no clue. Why are you asking this question?”
I told him I never ceased to be amazed at how our long-term memory kicks in when singing songs from our high school days, yet remembering something as simple was what you had for lunch 72 hours ago is not retrievable from our brains. Our short-term memory is just not as strong as our long-term memory.
For instance, do you walk into a room and forget what you went in there to do or retrieve? Do you get interrupted during a conversation and can’t recall what you were talking about just seconds ago?
Here is one that really frustrates me. I see someone I have known for years and my mind goes completely blank as to their name. A name I should know as well as I do my own. I mean, it can be really embarrassing especially when you want to introduce them to someone else.
Another thing I have noticed about my memory is if I get out of my regular routine, I am much more likely to forget something.
Over the holidays, we sustained some damage to our downstairs from a burst water pipe on Christmas Day. As a result, we had to shut our water off until repairs were completed. Michael and I went to my sister and brother-in-law’s house to take our showers the next morning.
I realized, upon arrival at their home, I had forgotten, as had Michael, several things we use to get ready in the morning. I seldom overlook things when traveling because I always make a list. But this was unexpected, out of my normal routine, and I simply failed to pack them.
I have found writing things down is the best way for me to “remember” to do things. I keep a list, check it often, and as a result, I am able to do the chores, errands, and tasks I want to accomplish.
However, the flip side is this: if I forget to write it down, it just isn’t happening.
Experts say one way to remember things is to make associations. For example, one day I was going into town (without a list as it was only three items) and I was to get a book (b); apples (a) and gas (g). The idea is to use the first letter of each word to spell another word.
My word was BAG … for book, apples, gas. I came home with a new pocketbook!
