Tennessee History Day was Saturday, April 15. In celebration of that, a history lesson about Earle E. Dickson, inventor of Johnson & Johnson Band-Aid Brand Adhesive Bandages, was in order.
The first thing you think to grab when you have a boo-boo is a Band-Aid. Since 1921, the self-applicable wound dressings have helped to contain and protect minor abrasions and lacerations.
But, even they have a history of their own – and it all starts in Tennessee.
Earle Ensign Dickson was born in neighboring Grandview, TN, just over the Cumberland-Rhea County line, on Oct.10, 1892, to Richard E. and Mary “Minnie” Hester Dickson.
“Earle Dickson’s father, Richard E. Dickson, was an early principal at the Grandview Normal Institute,” said B.B. Blevins, chairman and CEO of the Grandview Heritage Foundation. “Earle was born during his father’s tenure at the school.”
Richard was a minister and was assigned to Grandview by the American Missionary Association.
According to Blevins, the Institute’s alumni had been aware of the school’s connection to the Band-Aid inventor, but local knowledge of Earle’s birth in Grandview was forgotten as time passed.
Though the Dickson family was only here for a year, it was enough time for the future inventor to be born and have that Tennessee connection.
“We’re not going to quibble about it,” Blevins laughed. “We’re going to take credit for it.”
Richard Dickson moved his family to Massachusetts, pursued a career in medicine as a physician and opened a practice. Earle graduated from high school in 1908, and from Yale University in 1913. After a year of specializing in textiles at the Lowell Textile School in Lowell, MA, Earle became a professional cotton buyer for Johnson & Johnson.
In 1917, he married Josephine Frances Knight and lived in New Jersey. He enlisted in the United States Army on Aug. 4, 1917, and was honorably discharged per order of the commanding general on Nov. 8, three months later from the 306th Field Hospital at Camp Dix, NJ.
In 1919 and 1920, respectively, he and Josephine welcomed their sons, Richard Paul and Robert Ensign Dickson.
Before, bandages had evolved primarily from torn cloth or rags tied around a wound to painting adhesives directly on the skin before applying cotton cloths during the mid-18th century; both very difficult to apply without assistance. In the 1860s, French scientist Louis Pasteur discovered the validity of germ theory, and English surgeon Sir Joseph Lister applied Pasteur’s findings to develop sterile surgical techniques. Lister spoke at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition, essentially the first World’s Fair, in 1876, inspiring the medical community with the advantages of using sterile tools and materials for surgery, cleaning and dressing wounds to better prevent subsequent infections or diseases. Seabury and Johnson, precursor to Johnson & Johnson, created sterile surgical gauze based on Lister’s lecture at the World’s Fair.
However, applying and taping the sterile surgical gauze still required assistance.
Earle continued to do well with Johnson & Johnson, while Josephine would take care of the home and family. In so doing, she often cut herself while preparing the family’s meals in the kitchen. Earle put his knowledge and experience together using two existing Johnson & Johnson products, sterile adhesive tape and sterile cotton gauze. Out of love and care for his beloved Josephine, Earle outfitted a roll of adhesive tape with sterile cotton gauze and lined it with crinoline to prevent sticking. With this prototype, Josephine was able to pull a desired length from the roll, cut it to size and apply it herself whenever she had a mishap in the kitchen.
The idea was pitched to Johnson & Johnson and Earle retained five patents pertaining to the first commercial adhesive bandage.
“What they liked about it, as I understand it, was the ability for someone to bandage themselves,” Blevins said.
The new product hit the market in 1921. However, sales didn’t go well the first year.
“So, they had this idea to send samples to all the butchers in America and the Boy Scouts of America,” Blevins said. With that, the market was introduced to the convenient new product and became an icon of basic home first aid.
Eventually, the design was modified and the Band-Aid Brand Adhesive Bandages were sold precut. Earle rose up through the ranks of the company, elected to the board of directors in 1929, and became assistant vice president in 1931.
Blevins said, “I think it was his reward for having worked with the company to produce the product.”
He retired in 1957.
Earle Ensign Dickson was posthumously inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2017.
Grandview Heritage Foundation was successful in obtaining a Tennessee Historical Marker for the Grandview community recognizing Earle’s birth. The marker was erected earlier this year.
“It is such a great piece of historical trivia associated with Grandview and Rhea County, we had to make the marker happen,” Blevins said.
This is just one of the fascinating stories preserved by Grandview Heritage Foundation about prominent citizens who’ve left their marks on local history.
Grandview Heritage Foundation, a historical society dedicated to the preservation of the local history, has an excellent collection. The History Center is located at 221 Firetower Rd., Grandview, TN. Visit their website at grandviewheritage.org. The Center is open Thursdays and Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. and by appointment by calling 916-710-1747.
For more information about Tennessee History Day, visit the The Tennessee Historical Society at tennesseehistory.org.
