No matter what’s happening in our ever-changing challenges of today, one thing is certain in the minds of gardening friends. It is spring and our fingers itch to get flower and veggie plants into the ground and producing! How can we do this while still following the guidelines of the health community? Cumberland County Master Gardeners want to help!
They can’t come and do your planting and according to the calendar, it’s too early anyway. But we can grant a lot of your wishes by offering online ordering of your favorite perennials, shrubs, annuals, and vegetables. And then we’ll keep them happily growing in the greenhouses at the UT AgResearch Center until closer to planting time.
Hundreds of our community friends look forward to the Spring Flower and Garden Show every year and it’s with great disappointment that plans for this year have had to be canceled, due to the Coronavirus. If you’re one of the many folks who annually enjoy this outing, there is the consolation of this great plant sale.
To see what we have to offer, please visit ccmga.org, fill out your order form by the cut-off date of April 19th, then wait for scheduled pick up time. Rest assured knowing that your plants are safe, reserved, and growing. You’ll be able to receive your plants by Saturday, May 9th, just in time for planting and for Mother’s Day.
Many of you have probably come to this site to stroll the grounds of the Plateau Discovery Gardens. Profits gained by this sale will help to keep up these gardens. Cost for mulch and plant replacement is an annual expense, born by sales such as these. The work of getting orders collected, plants cared for and ready for you is handled by volunteers and UT personal. They all look forward to your help via this plant sale.
