Tennessee Tree Day 2021 is the largest community tree-planting project of its kind in America taking place on March 20, 2021. You and other Tennessee residents will collectively pick up and plant more than 50,000 native bare-root tree seedlings in all 95 Tennessee counties during the weekend of March 19. The trees are yours to plant on your own property and will enhance the environment and communities for generations to come.
Tree Day is a project of Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC). As a nonprofit organization, TEC depends on your support for its success. Tree seedlings are available for a suggested donation. Cash donations for trees cannot be accepted at the distribution points so trees must be reserved and paid for online. The last day to order trees is March 7.
You may choose among the following bare root seedlings: Bald Cypress, Northern Red Oak, Pecan (Native Sweet), Redbud, Red Mulberry, Sweet Gum, Short-leaf Pine, Silky Dogwood, Buttonbush and Tulip Poplar.
The Obed Watershed Community Association (OWCA) volunteers will help distribute the preordered trees on March 19 at Roane State Community College. Another pickup site is at Cumberland Mountain State Park. You will select one of these sites when your order is placed.
Order bare root seedlings online at www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTA1MjY4 or contact the Tennessee Environmental Council for more information at 615-248-6500.
If you would like to know more about OWCA, please call 931-484-9033 or obedwatershed1@gmail.com.
