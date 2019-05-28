Singer/songwriter and Grand Ole Opry veteran Daryl Mosley will be in concert at 3 p.m. June 2 in Fairfield Glade Community Church at 521 Snead Dr.
Mosley, a two-time Songwriter of the Year, composed the classic gospel song “(Ask the Blind Man), He Saw it All,” which was named as one of Singing News Magazine’s top Southern Gospel songs of all time.
He has earned three Song of the Year awards and written five No. 1 songs. His music has been recorded by artists ranging from country music star Lynn Anderson to bluegrass music legend Bobby Osborne to southern gospel greats the Booth Brothers, as well as featured on television shows ranging from “American Idol” to “The View.”
Mosley is also a gifted storyteller who will share some warm, entertaining stories of the inspiration behind these classic songs, his years at the Grand Ole Opry, and his faith.
The concert is free to the public; a freewill offering will be taken to defray his expenses and donated to a charitable group in Cumberland County.
