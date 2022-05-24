Get your dancing shoes on!
The Cumberland Swing Experience will be entertaining you tomorrow, May 25 at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library.
After or before the concert, treat yourself to the watercolors of Joseph Jenkins on display throughout the Library through the end of June. Joseph started painting at the ripe old age of 67. I think you’ll agree that Joseph’s work is exceptional.
Great New Books
Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone. Ariel Pryce wakes up in a Lisbon hotel room and her husband is gone; no note, no explanation. She expects John to appear any minute. When he doesn’t show up for breakfast, Ariel panics. She approaches hotel security for help, then the Lisbon police and finally the American embassy. The police are asking too many questions and Ariel doesn’t have the answers. When the ransom call arrives, a desperate Ariel takes matters into her own hands. Ariel is long-suffering and her history is laid out in excruciating detail, including her previous marital woes and many heartbreaking sexual assaults. The story turns out to have an interesting and unexpected conclusion.
Here’s the Deal by Kellyanne Conway. As a highly respected pollster for corporate and Republican clients and a frequent television talk show guest, Kellyanne Conway had already established herself as one of the brightest lights on the national political scene when Donald Trump asked her to run his presidential campaign. She agreed, delivering him to the White House, becoming the first woman in American history to manage a winning presidential campaign, and changing the American landscape forever. Who she is, how she did it, and who tried to stop her is a fascinating story of personal triumph and political intrigue that has never been told...until now. Kellyanne takes you on a journey all the way to the White House and beyond with her trademark sharp wit, raw honesty and level eye. It’s all here… What it’s like to be dissected on national television. How to outsmart the media mob. How to outclass the crazy critics. How to survive and succeed male-dominated industries. What happens when the perils of social media really hit home. And what happens when the divisions across the country start playing out in one’s own family. In this open and vulnerable account, Kellyanne turns the camera on herself. What she has to share about our politics, about the media, about her time in the White House and about her personal journey is an astonishing glimpse of visibility and vulnerability.
You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi. After the tragic death of her husband, aspiring artist Feyi Adekola has been widowed for five years when she decides it’s time to take her life back. With some prodding from her best friend Joy, Feyi slowly eases back into the dating scene with handsome Nasir. Nasir whisks Feyi away to a tropical island where she’s a guest at his family’s home. With the prospect of an art exhibition, exploring a beautiful island and staying at the home of a celebrity chef—Feyi’s life seems perfect. However, even though she is dating Nasir, Feyi cannot help the feelings she develops for someone else on the island. Will Feyi succumb to her feelings and the forbidden romance, or will she stay with Nasir? Emezi’s latest work is sexy, complex and moving. The author illustrates the complexities of grief, new love and a young woman discovering who she is and who she wants to be.
Library Laugh I
Did you hear about the gathering on the golf course? I guess you could call it a par-tee.
Stingy Schobel Says
In warmer months, many of us will open windows in our home to flush out airborne toxins. This cross ventilation works wonderfully on a breezy day to help improve your indoor air quality. While you’re at it, do the same for your home away from home: your car. Park your car outside and open all the windows to flush out the odors and toxins building up inside. Remove floor mats and vacuum them well; leave them out in the light so the sun’s rays naturally deodorize them. Finally, open the trunk and declutter to lighten the load and improve your car’s fuel efficiency.
Library Laugh II
What’s the difference between Black-Eyed Peas and Chickpeas? Black-Eyed Peas can sing us a song and Chickpeas can only Hummus one.
Libraries=
Information
According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the biggest culprits of water pollution is water runoff from homes. The source? Impervious surfaces like cement, which directs water onto roads and into rivers—along the way picking up toxic chemicals, dirt, trash and disease. Choose wood decking over concrete and interlocking brick/paver stones for walkways. These allow water to drain naturally into the soil, grass and gravel areas. And if you can redirect downspouts away from driveways and onto grassy areas, that also helps prevent unnecessary water runoff.
Commented
