AARP Tax-Aide will be scheduling appointments. Call 931-306-6756 for more information.
Humanities Tennessee in conjunction with your library will be streaming a free online author event on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. with bestselling author J.T. Ellison. Her forthcoming book “Her Dark Lies” will be the subject of discussion. Mark your calendars. Stay tuned for more particulars.
Great New Books
Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City by Rosa Brooks. Law professor and journalist Brooks shocked her colleagues and her family when she decided to become a reserve officer within Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), but she knew it was the only way to understand the incredibly complicated issue of police violence. Working part-time as a patrol officer in the poorest district in DC, the author observed firsthand that, in the absence of neighborhood social services, the police became the default solution to many community problems. Her sorrow, empathy, and frustration are evident as she describes routine police calls where she and her partners tried to mediate family disputes, serving not only as law enforcers but also as default social workers. Brooks’ legal background led her to propose and create a program within MPD that gave space and resources to officers to explore the causes of racism, poverty, and hopelessness, rather than simply focusing on what was in front of them.
The Power Couple by Alex Berenson. When their college-aged daughter is abducted on a European family vacation, Brian and Rebecca Unsworth — both U.S. intelligence staffers — race to find the kidnappers and keep their fragile marriage intact.
American Serial Killers: The Epidemic Years 1950-2000 by Peter Vronsky. More than 2,000 serial killers were active between 1950 and 2000, leading one true crime writer to sardonically label the period “the golden age of serial murderers.” Vronsky calls it an epidemic. Though some believe that supposedly permissive attitudes of these decades gave rise to murderers, Vronsky dismisses this idea, instead emphasizing the importance of childhood histories in serial killer research. These killers were raised by the Greatest Generation: mothers and fathers who were traumatized by war, economic depression and societal upheaval. Vronsky also blames the media, specifically men’s adventure magazines that converted wartime atrocities into entertainment. The first half of the book builds up to the rise of the epidemic, while the second half focuses on “celebrity” killers of that era as well as the development of the criminology needed to catch them.
Prey: Immigration, Islam, and the Erosion of Women’s Rights by Ayaan Hirsi Ali. Courting controversy, Ali, the well-known Somali-born Dutch American women’s rights activist and free speech advocate, argues that Muslim immigrants must not be allowed to bring the harmful and regressive gender attitudes of Islamic extremism to the West. She points especially to an increase in sexual violence in European cities, which she blames on immigrants, urging Western feminists not to turn their heads.
Libraries = Information
Six ways you may be showering wrong. Wrong temperature. Too cold, and you’ll be amped up afterward rather than relaxed. Too hot, and your skin will be dry, dull and itchy. Go for lukewarm. Wrong duration. Standing there for too long causes your skin to lose oils and moisture. Make it 5 to 10 minutes, tops. Wrong tools. Poufs and washcloths, if you don’t clean them regularly, are reservoirs for bacteria. Wash with your hands instead. Wrong products. Extra-strong cleansers can wreak havoc on your skin. Regular soaps will wash away COVID-19 and other germs just fine. Wrong order. Here’s how your routine should go to keep you cleanest: shampoo, rinse, conditioner, soap the body, rinse the conditioner and body wash simultaneously. Wrong time of day. Showering only in the morning leaves you sleeping in whatever dirtiness you’ve collected throughout the day. Plus, a shower before bedtime has been shown to help bring on sleep.
Stingy Schobel Says
If you’re in the market to buy a new mattress, don’t fall into the trap of buying a matching box spring or foundation support if you don’t really need it. Ask if your existing foundation support is in good enough condition to not void the warranty of your new mattress when you put it on top. If it is, you’ll not only save a few hundred dollars, but it’s also one less thing that gets tossed to the curb when you replace your bed. Less waste and more savings!
How do you keep food fresh longer at home? The free FoodKeeper app is a project of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is designed to help consumers “understand food and beverage storage.” The idea is simple: Their tips and proven strategies can help maximize the freshness and quality of your groceries so you can waste less and safely eat your food. It’s easy to search: Select a main category (like “dairy,” “grains” or “meat”) and then choose the subcategory in that section to find out how long you can safely store and use your ingredients at home!
Library Laugh
Why are pirates great singers? They can hit the high C’s.
