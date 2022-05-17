Beginning May 20, Ernest Thompson’s cherished classic On Golden Pond returns to the Cumberland County Playhouse’s Adventure Theater.
“It’s been almost 15 years since this lovely play has graced the Playhouse stage,” said Producing Director Bryce McDonald. “And we felt the time was perfect to revisit this life-affirming story about mending fractured relationships and living - and aging - with grace.”
Lovable curmudgeon Norman Thayer (Bill Frey, Duck Hunter Shoots Angel) is as tart-tongued as ever. He is a retired professor with heart palpitations and a failing memory – but still as observant, and eager for life as ever. Ten years his junior, his spirited wife, Ethel (Patty Payne, Murder on the Orient Express), delights in all the small things that have enriched their lives. Together, they are returning to their summer home on the lake for the 48th year and are soon visited by their adult daughter Chelsea (Weslie Webster, Sylvia), her uptight fiancé (Playhouse newcomer Michael Evanichko), and his rebellious teenage son (Weston Moody and Luke Smith, who were both most recently seen in Peter Pan, Jr.). Rounding out the cast is Daniel Black (The 39 Steps) as local mail carrier Charlie Martin, and helming the production is director Brenda Sparks (Sylvia).
On Golden Pond is an unforgettable story about revisiting the past and forging new bonds across generations. This perennial favorite remains an inspiring celebration of the universal challenges we all face, and the ultimate triumphs of life, love, and family.
On Golden Pond plays in the Adventure Theater through August 11, is rated PG, and is co-sponsored by John and Christine Stinson, Hospice of Cumberland County, Grace Givers Home Care, and SERVPRO.
Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor the Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and Bucky Burke Home Improvements & Landscaping.
