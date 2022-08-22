CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. November 21 1906. HARD WINTER COMING. So Says the Wise Prophet of the “Goober State.” Georgians have set aside the goose bone and other time honored prognostications with regard to the coming winter and the geese will have lived in vain when they learn that no longer the larboard side of the breastworks will serve as a prophecy, but instead the uncompanionable skunk’s familiarity and proximity will serve the purpose.
The exemplary bee who has husbanded her resources and hermetically sealed it up in hollow trees, the nutty squirrel who has piled his winter bin against rain and frost and freeze will skiddoo a way back when he knows the big bassed bullfrog has sought the mud sills of the innocuous millponds to serve forecasts for winter blasts, but here are the signs as presented to the observing citizen of the “goober state:” That the coming winter is going to be the hardest one for the past twenty years there is an abundance of signs to show, and among them may be mentioned the fact that: The corn husks are a foot and a half thick, and all the stalks lean to the west. The frogs have already begun searching the bottoms of mill ponds and mud holes to find the deepest places.
The geese, ducks and chickens are growing a coat of fur under their feathers and tare rubbing borax on their feet to harden them up. All the one eyed owls are leaving the country a month earlier than usual, and the bob-tailed squirrels are laying in sweet potatoes as well as nuts for winter provision.
The farmer who has taken the trouble to investigate has found that all the toadstools on the old logs have wrinkles in them. The last time that this happened we had winter weather that froze the handles off of plows. Rabbits are sitting around with a humped up look to them, and field mice have wrinkles in their tails. If this means anything, it means twenty degrees below zero from November through May.
Cows are hustling around for pieces of flannel to wrap their tails in and hogs are rooting their way to the middle of straw stacks. In Indiana this is a sure sign that the highways will be blockaded with snow for weeks at a time. The watermelon had an unusually short season, carrots are so brittle that you can’[t pick your teeth with them and the rail fences of the country show a disposition to lie down and rest.
The farmer who makes the weather a study has found that the clouds are floating high, the geese squawking louder than usual and the pole cat showing a familiarity that he has not betrayed for ten years past. There isn’t the least doubt that we’re in for a regular old bluster and the man who pays his debts this fall may have reason to regret it before spring. (Atlanta News)
There are a few local signs we have observed to further establish the fact of a hard winter. All the six-toed rabbits are wearing socks to prevent their toes from being frozen off and thus be maimed for life. Wild turkey all wear their snouts in a glove finger and the gobblers have plaited their beards. Though the local paper may have poked fun at the prognosticators, the winter proved to be a bad one.
Now, just in case you are wondering here is a clip from the February 1905 Atlanta History Center. 1905 was a year of winter storms throughout America. In early February a cold front swept across the Southeastern states from Alabama to South Carolina, causing weather damage as far south as northern Florida. On the evening of Feb. 4 freezing rain descended over Atlanta glazing every surface with ice. The storm lasted a few days but temperatures remained below freezing and the entire state of Georgia was covered in ice. On Jan. 29, 1905, Nashville recorded the greatest one day snowfall for January with 8 l/2 inches of snow falling in the city. February temperatures in middle Tennessee registered -22 and -23 degrees. This may have you think back over the “Goober State” prophets article.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
