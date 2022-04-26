Housed in the 1936 Historic Homestead barn on Dunbar Rd., Dirty Girls Nursery has completed its renovation and showed off their beautifully and newly renovated loft by hosting a private friends and family event on April 3, to act as their soft opening for the season.
The entire barn renovation project has been one of labor and love, but to breathe life back into every corner and rafter of the historic barn was a feat Dirty Girls Nursery owner Jennifer Garate completely embraced.
Garate stripped the barn to its bones to undo decades of building layers from previous owners, exposing its natural historic state and understated elegance.
“I just wanted the barn to breathe,” Garate said. “I just wanted to see the bones again. I don’t want it to feel like a store, so much. I want it to feel like a barn.”
Through one of the many unique lunch-and-learning type classes offered at the nursery, Garate made a new friend who just happened to be related to the Homestead family who built the barn. She was introduced to Henry “Uncle Hank” Willbanks, son of the property’s original Homesteader, Owen Willbanks.
Hank attended the special friends and family event with his wife, daughter and granddaughters.
“They thank me for saving the barn, but they made the history,” Garate said. “There’s so much history and I’m really glad I got connected with the family because they make it special for me.”
By connecting with the family, Garate was able to pay homage to the barn’s history and incorporate the barn’s earliest chapters into its interior design. Pieces of the old Homestead are in every considerate detail of the renovation’s design. As Garate began demolition of the unoriginal additions, she found and collected small tools, nuts, bolts, horseshoes and other treasures from the barn’s Homesteading days. She put them to use by insetting them into the nursery floor when the new concrete pad was poured. Now, portions of the barn floor act as a display of the old tools from yesteryear, adding a bit of whimsy and creativity into the design, while preserving it all the same.
The family’s old Homesteading photos, each with a storytelling plaque, now outfit every station throughout the barn’s bustling business. The oversized canvases depict the barn’s beginnings with the Willbankses as images of Owen Willbanks milking Minnie the cow, of Agnes Willbanks cooking, of their horses Charlie and Dick, and even of Hank with his childhood dog Butch are mounted along the wall studs.
While the Homestead barn was built by Owen Willbanks, it was not his first Homestead.
In 1934, after a weighty application process and a series of exhaustive interviews, Owen and Agnes Willbanks were among the 233 families to be granted a Homestead. Theirs was located in the Open Range Rd. area. As was the practice, they first raised a barn to serve as the living quarters for them and their two children, Bill and Bobbie, and to begin building a farm while their stone Homestead house was built. Owen also worked with other Homesteaders to build Homestead Tower and Homestead Elementary School.
A couple of years later, Owen reportedly “traded up” and moved his family to their new Homestead property on Dunbar Rd. But this Homestead was different. Unlike the other undeveloped Homestead properties, there was a house already on this one, a colonial home built in 1923, and came with 400 acres. They actually had the opportunity to trade up for 640 acres, but Hank said that his father didn’t believe in debt, was concerned about being able to pay it back and didn’t have the means to pay the property tax on that amount of land. His mother, on the other hand, always regretted not taking the 640 acres. Even in her later years, she would still say they could have managed it.
“Mom was just like her,” Hank laughed, referring to Garate and her ambitious, go-getter nature. “Nothing was impossible and nothing impossible really was.”
He added that his mom was a hard worker and could outwork him.
Owen set to building the iconic gambrel roofed barn for their new Homestead in 1936. Hank was born at the Dunbar Rd. Homestead after the family had established a working subsistence farm there, producing cattle, hogs, chickens and eggs for market. Hank remembered when he was very young and they had loose hay piled up in the loft. The trolley track is still visible where a grappling fork was drawn up to loft to unload the hay. Hank said they had to have the loft full of loose hay and three other shocks filled to make it through winter on the Homestead. When baled hay came along, he said they could fill just the loft with the bales and get through.
The family gifted Garate with the large cast-iron dinner bell they used on the Homestead.
“There is no way that you could not hear that bell,” Hank said of the old bell calling them home for dinner from working on the Homestead. Then he laughed and added, “Because you were listening for it!”
She mounted the bell on the nursery’s kitchen wall where Paw’s Grub is served, next to a picture of Agnes cooking.
Garate obviously has a knack for repurposing, from having reformed the entire historic barn into a perfectly charming oversized potting shed, which is now complete with farm-to-table dining, ample entertainment and event space, do-it-yourself planting stations, gardening supplies and high tunnels, to the tiny details of repurposing the tools as artwork in the barn floor. She uses that talent and her keen eye in each of her design elements. Whatever is available finds a new life in the barn and the result is nothing short of an eclectic, true-to-form, country clever, rustic romantic destination that brings you home to the Homesteads and soothes your green thumb.
As for those whose thumbs aren’t so green, Dirty Girls Nursery offers classes. Garate is dedicated to agri-tourism and wants her customers to know how to take care of their plants.
“Anything they buy here, we want them to be successful,” Garate said.
She added that the classes helped make communities because it brings people together. The more classes the nursery hosts, not only will those attending be more successful growing their plants, but acquaintances become friends and they grow their community.
“That’s exactly what this place is all about,” she said, “is to have that community.”
They love fostering the idea of do-it-yourself with the additions of the “plant-yer-own” stations because they want to encourage people to create their own gifts and personalized them, like the father who brought his little girl to the nursery so they could assemble a special planter for her mom for Mother’s Day.
Get your hands dirty at Dirty Girls Nursery at 697 Dunbar Rd. Keep up with classes and events on their website at www.dirtygirlsnursery.com and like them on Facebook.
