The Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) are seeking more Earth Team volunteers to help with the third annual Weed Wrangle event at the Obed River Park in Crossville. It will be held Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. It will coincide with the statewide Tennessee State Parks Weed Wrangle event.
A Weed Wrangle is an event that was originally organized in the city of Nashville in 2015 by the Garden Club of America, Nashville Chapter. It was designed initially to address the invasive plants present in the large Nashville parks such as Radnor Lake, Warner Parks and other green spaces throughout the city. As of this writing, the Weed Wrangle has spread to multiple states. See the website at weedwrangle.org for more great information.
With the help of Cayce McAlister, the president of the Nashville Chapter of the Garden Club of America (GCA), SWCD was able to organize a Weed Wrangle in Crossville. GCA has partnered with Invasive Plant Control, Inc. (IPC) of Nashville, which provides the scientific expertise for the Weed Wrangle events. The Weed Wrangle organizers have many partner agencies including Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Invasive Plant Council, Tennessee Plant Conservation Alliance, Land Trust for Tennessee, and Southeastern Grasslands Initiative, among others.
With guidance from SWCD Soil Conservationist Janet Dowlen, the district would like to have the community join together and work to make the park better for everyone. This event is free to the public, and you just might learn something by helping out. No chemicals will be used by volunteers at the Weed Wrangle. We will be using a tractor, plus garden tools, such as shovels, loppers and mattocks to physically remove the invasive plants. Gloves and water will be provided. Many other projects are being planned at the park currently, from developing Arboretum signage, to implementing butterfly and pollinator-friendly flower beds.
Please let us know if you will be joining us for Weed Wrangle 2022. Everyone is welcome, but this is a great opportunity for college and high school students needing volunteer hours for the Tennessee Achieves Scholarship. To become an Earth Team volunteer, individuals must be 14 years of age or older. For more information on the Weed Wrangle or the Obed River Park workdays, contact the NRCS/SWCD Office by calling 931-484-5442, Ext. 3, or by emailing janet.dowlen@tn.nacdnet.net. You can also stop by the office in the USDA Service Center located at 314 Old Jamestown Highway beside the U.S. Post Office.
