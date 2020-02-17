The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District (SCD) and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) are seeking more Earth Team volunteers to help with a new event being held soon at the Obed River Park in Crossville. On Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the group will be having a Weed Wrangle at the park. It will coincide with the statewide Tennessee State Parks Weed Wrangle as well. Please contact their office if you are interested in participating or learning more about the project.
You may ask, “What is a Weed Wrangle?”
A Weed Wrangle is an event that was originally organized in the city of Nashville in 2015 by the Garden Club of America, Nashville Chapter. It was designed initially to address the invasive plants present in the large Nashville parks such as Radnor Lake, Warner Parks and other green spaces throughout the city. As of this writing, the Weed Wrangle has spread to multiple states. See the website at weedwrangle.org for more great information.
Recently, with the help of Cayce McAlister, the president of the Nashville Chapter of the Garden Club of America (GCA), the group was able to begin the process of organizing a Weed Wrangle in Crossville. GCA has partnered with Invasive Plant Control, Inc. (IPC) of Nashville, which provides the scientific expertise for the Weed Wrangle events. The Weed Wrangle organizers have many partner agencies including Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Invasive Plant Council, Tennessee Plant Conservation Alliance, Land Trust for Tennessee, and Southeastern Grasslands Initiative, among others.
Lee Patrick, co-owner of Invasive Plant Control, provided training for current volunteers on Dec. 3, 2019 at the Obed River Park in preparation for the official event in March. He gave participants background on the invasive plant problems we are facing across the United States, then looked at winter identification of invasive species. He also demonstrated the use of a weed wrench, a device that attaches to the base of a woody plant stem allowing a person to literally “wrench” the plant out of the ground. Participants will be using some of these at the event, along with mattocks, shovels, loppers, and other mechanical controls. No chemicals will be used by volunteers at the Weed Wrangle.
With guidance from SCD Soil Conservationist Janet Dowlen, the district would like to have the community join together and work to make the park better for everyone. This event is free to the public, and you just might learn something by helping out. In addition to the Weed Wrangle, the SCD would like to organize possibly another workday in the fall. The workdays would involve implementing butterfly and pollinator-friendly flower beds, trail maintenance, and additional invasive plant control.
Please let the organization know if you will be joining them at the Weed Wrangle. Everyone is welcome, but this is a great opportunity for college and high school students needing volunteer hours for the Tennessee Achieves Scholarship. To become an Earth Team volunteer, individuals must be 14 years of age or older. For more information on the Weed Wrangle or the Obed River Park workdays, contact the NRCS/SCD Office by calling 931-484-5442, Ext. 3, or by emailing janet.dowlen@tn.nacdnet.net. You can also stop by the office in the USDA Service Center located at 314 Old Jamestown Highway, beside the U.S. Post Office.
