About 200 Nativity scenes are on display through the end of December at Fellowship Baptist Church, Fairfield Glade. There’s a variety of them — large, small, expensive, flea market bargains — but all reflect the true meaning of Christmas.
Nativity scene viewings are free — hours are 1-3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday (excluding Christmas Day) and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
“Gramma Sharon” will be available to share the Christmas story each day. Childproof Nativity scenes are available for children to play with and participate in the storytelling.
Cookies, candy, coffee, tea and hot chocolate are available in the kitchen.
Area churches, schools, clubs, youth and family groups, as well as those unable to go during the regular hours, may schedule private viewing times by calling the church at 931-456-2525.
Fellowship Baptist Church is at 12 Westminster Clourt.
