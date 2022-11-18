Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, seated, recently proclaimed November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in Cumberland County. Joining Foster for the signing are representatives of Hospice of Cumberland County, standing, from left, Donna Ogle, RN, Cumberland House administrator; Teresa Parker, RN, patient care and admissions coordinator; and Crystal Stotler, volunteer coordinator; Jim Oswald, chairman of the board of directors; and Ginny Dyer, executive director. Hospice of Cumberland County is a nonprofit organization providing end-of-life care to residents of the Upper Cumberland, from in-home services to 24-hour inpatient and respite care at Cumberland House.