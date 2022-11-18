November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and Hospice of Cumberland County is reaching out to help the community understand the care options that are available.
For more than 40 years, hospice providers have offered interdisciplinary, supportive care to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home and surrounded by their loved ones.
Hospice teams craft plans of care that ensure pain management and treatment plans that center on the patients’ and their loved ones’ goals and wishes. Hospice care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.
“At the heart of hospice is meeting patients and their loved ones where they are during difficult times when support is needed most,” said Ben Marcantonio, chief operating officer and interim CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.
“National Hospice and Palliative Care month recognized the crucial role hospice and palliative care providers play in caring for their communities year-round.”
Each year, more than 1 million Medicare beneficiaries receive care from hospices across the United States.
Hospice of Cumberland County, a nonprofit organization, is committed to serving the community with high-quality, person-centered care to anyone facing a life-limiting illness, said Ginny Dyer, executive director of the organization.
“We will provide physical, emotional and spiritual support while also supporting your wishes and following your personal plan of care,” she said.
To learn more about the services of Hospice of Cumberland County, call 931-484-4748 or talk to an admission specialist at 931-335-2223. Or, visit cumberlandhospice.org.
