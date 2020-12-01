There comes a time in many of our lives when we take on the responsibility of caring for a terminally ill family member. Fortunately, there is a great resource in our community that provides comfort, dignity and respect to those coping with that terminal illness and their families. It is Hospice of Cumberland County. November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and we are reaching out to help our community understand the care options that are available to them and their loved ones.
For more than 40 years, hospice has helped provide comfort and dignity to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final days and months at home, surrounded by their loved ones. Hospice is unique in that it offers an interdisciplinary team approach to treatment that includes expert medical care, comprehensive pain management and emotional and spiritual care. Hospice is about caring for the whole person, and this allows our team to address each patient's unique needs and challenges. In addition to caring for patients, hospice offers services for families and loved ones that provide emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year. Hospice of Cumberland County also offers a grief support group that meets twice a month, helping family members deal with the loss of a loved one.
The best time to learn about hospice care — and to make plans for the kind of care that you or a loved one would want — is before you are faced with a medical crisis or terminal diagnosis. One of the most frequent comments that we hear from families is, "We wish we had you sooner." A large majority of adults say that they would be interested in the comprehensive care program that hospices provide. At the same time, most Americans know little or nothing about the eligibility requirements for hospice or the availability of hospice care.
More than 1.5 million Americans living with life-limiting illness, and their families, received care from the nation's hospice programs in communities throughout the United States in 2018 (based on the latest statistics). If diagnosed with a terminal illness nine out of 10 adults would prefer to be cared for at home rather than in a hospital or nursing home, and 96% of hospice care is provided in the patient's home or the place that they call home.
Furthermore, 90% of adults believe that it is the family's responsibility to care for the dying, and Hospice of Cumberland County has all the tools available to support families in their desire to keep their loved one at home. In addition, Hospice of Cumberland County offers "respite" care when needed to give the caregiver a much-needed break.
Hospice of Cumberland County also has an inpatient facility, "Cumberland House," where we provide respite care as needed, and provide residential hospice care when a patient can no longer be cared for at home. Cumberland House also provides general inpatient care for individuals who need a higher level of care for short periods of time for symptom management, intense wound care, or other reasons that cannot be handled in the home setting.
All hospice providers must provide quality care that is responsive to the needs of those they serve. Providers must comply with applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards of practice. Hospice of Cumberland County is committed to delivering high quality person-centered care to anyone who is facing a serious or life-limiting illness. We will provide physical, emotional, and spiritual support all while supporting your wishes and plan of care. We are here for you!
If you would like more information about the services Hospice of Cumberland County provides, please call our Hospice Hotline, and talk with an admission specialist at 931-335-2223, or you may call our office directly at 931-484-4748.
Ginny Dyer is executive director of Hospice of Cumberland County.
