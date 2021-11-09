November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and we are reaching out to help our community understand the care options that are available to them and their loved ones. Taking care of a loved one who is suffering from a terminal illness is a very difficult job, and Hospice of Cumberland County can be an incredible resource to help you along your journey. We can provide comfort, dignity, and respect to the patient, while educating and supporting the families on how to care for their loved one.
Hospice is unique in that it offers an interdisciplinary team approach to treatment that includes expert medical care, comprehensive pain management, and emotional and spiritual care. Caring for the whole person allows the team to address each patient’s unique needs and challenges. In addition to caring for patients, hospice offers services for families and loved ones that provide emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.
The best time to learn about hospice care is before you are faced with a medical crisis. One of the most frequent comments we hear from families is, “We wish we had you sooner.” It is important that people understand that hospice care is not about giving up, and it is not reserved for the imminently dying.
Over 1.6 million Medicare beneficiaries received hospice care in this country in 2018 according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. If you add in private insurances, Medicaid, and those without insurance that number grows even more. We are committed at Hospice of Cumberland County to serve our community and to deliver high-quality person-centered care to anyone who is facing a life limiting illness. We will provide physical, emotional, and spiritual support while also supporting your wishes and plan of care. We are here for you.
If you would like additional information regarding the services of Hospice of Cumberland County, please give us a call our office at 931-484-4748, or to talk to an admission specialist call 931-335-2223. You can also visit our website at www.cumberlandhospice.com.
Ginny Dyer is the executive director of Hospice of Cumberland County.
