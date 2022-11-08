The Plateau Women’s Chorus, under the direction of Dana Beal, is thrilled to present their fall concert, “Songs in the Key of She” accompanied by orchestra Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church, 100 Braun St.
This performance will also welcome the newly formed community children’s chorus, The Young Singers of the Plateau.
PWC will also perform at the Crossville Art Circle Public Library concert at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 1, but without orchestra or the Young Singers. The concerts are free, and the public is invited.
The women’s chorus will sing the premier of “Come, Sing Unto Our God!” which was commissioned for PWC and composed by Heather Sorenson, who will be on hand at the Nov. 13 concert as guest conductor.
Other pieces arranged by Sorenson, which will be performed in the concert, include “Come Ye Sinners Poor and Needy” and “The Blessing.”
PWC member Angela Anderson will perform “The Prayer” and “The Blessing” with her mentor, Diane Pulte. Pulte is currently serving on the voice faculty of Tennessee Technological University. A Texas native, she has performed various roles with The Dallas Opera including Madame Butterfly, The Mikado and has also performed as a soloist for Mozart’s Requiem and Bach’s St. John Passion. Ms. Anderson and Dr. Pulte are thrilled to be performing together again.
“Songs In the Key of She” will feature the music of female composers such as Moira Smiley’s “Bring Me Little Water” with rhythmic body percussion. “Love Is” by Abbie Betinis, is based on a Gregorian chant and accompanied by the orchestra playing “Canon in D.” Other selections include Nina Simone’s jazzy “Feeling Good,” “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “The Rose/Lo, How A Rose” and Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” with soloist Lindsey Akin, Cumberland County High School music teacher.
The new children’s community chorus will be introduced at the Nov. 13 concert. The Young Singers of the Plateau has 19 members from age 7 to 16 and are from Cookeville and Crossville. The boys and girls will sing “Glorious” with orchestra. They’ll also sing “Three Quotes by Mark Twain,” “Humble and Kind” and “Rocky Top.” The children’s chorus was founded under the non-profit umbrella of PWC and is directed by Dana Beal.
Zoe Grace Cooper, a young harpist, will perform a solo. She surprised the Spring 2022 audience with her advanced professionalism and high level of musicianship. Cooper has studied harp for over five years and also studies violin. She loves reading, math, art, cats and Ms. Cam’s ballet class. Cooper serves as co-president of the Young Singers of the Plateau with Joshua Cruz. This past summer, Cooper and Cruz met with community leaders Beal and Ann Looney and approved a constitution and by-laws. The mission of the Young Singers is “…to encourage personal, social, and musical growth, work as a team for the highest possible excellence in performance and to add to the quality of singing and musical life of the community.”
The Sunday, Nov. 13, concert “Songs in the Key of She” is made possible by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. Purchase your specialty arts license plate and support the arts by going to tnspecialtyplates.org/purchase-a-specialty-plate/.
For more information or to support the Plateau Women’s Chorus and Young Singers of the Plateau, email Dana Beal, director, at plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com or phone/text 305-393-2278. Visit PWC-Plateau Women’s Chorus on Facebook and check out their website: plateauwomenschorus.org.
