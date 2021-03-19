Ronon Fields, a North Cumberland Elementary School fourth-grader, won Cumberland Medical Center’s annual Diabetes Awareness Drawing Contest, a partnership with Cumberland County Schools’ Coordinated School Health in support of being a Healthier Tennessee community.
Fields earned a bicycle as the winning prize. His entry highlights exercise and making healthy eating choices. More than 400 entries were included in this year’s contest in support of American Diabetes Month last November.
“Our Coordinated School Health Supervisor Marsha Polson works tirelessly to ensure our students have opportunities to learn about healthy eating habits and the importance of exercise, which will lead to a Healthier Tennessee Community. We are fortunate to have Cumberland Medical Center as our partner in the health education of our students,” said Director of Schools Dr. Ina Maxwell.
According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 817,852 people in Tennessee have diabetes. This is nearly 15 percent of the state’s overall population. Every year, an estimated 38,000 people in Tennessee are diagnosed with diabetes.
Diabetes is a chronic condition that results when the body produces little to no insulin to help process blood sugar (glucose). Prediabetes is often diagnosed when there is an elevated blood sugar, but it is not yet high enough to have the condition completely. Proper education, diet, and exercise can help prevent diabetes. Uncontrolled diabetes can often result in blindness, kidney disease, amputations, heart disease, and neuropathy.
Cumberland Diabetes Center is located at 49 Cleveland Street, Suite 340 in Crossville and focuses on diabetes and obesity management to help enhance the quality of life of Cumberland Plateau area residents. For more information or to make an appointment with the center, call (931) 459-7164 or visit www.cumberlanddiabetescenter.com.
The Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness designated Crossville as a Healthier Tennessee Community for sustaining community-wide events and activities that support physical activity, healthy eating and tobacco abstinence. The Healthier Tennessee Communities’ initiative takes a local approach to improving Tennesseans’ health by engaging citizens and local leaders in cities, towns, counties and neighborhoods across the state.
