The Crossville Noon Rotary Club’s annual Chicken Bar-B-Que will be Oct. 9 at Crossville First United Methodist Church’s parking lot on Main St.
Tickets are $8 for a fully half chicken, baked beans, potato chips and a roll. Meals may be picked up from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. the day of the event.
Tickets are available from any Rotarian or at SmartBank, FirstBank, Shelter Insurance–Wright Agency or Atlas Real Estate.
“Your support of this is so vital to helping the less fortunate in our community,” said Crossville Noon Rotary Club President Margie Hicks. “We thank you in advance for helping!”
The annual Chicken Bar-B-Que helps provide funds for Crossville Noon Rotary Club’s numerous projects that benefit all of Cumberland County.
The club’s projects include the school blue jean project, the school dictionaries, holiday food boxes and scholarships.
It is estimated that more than 500 Cumberland County school children without adequate clothes will receive two new pairs of blue jeans in December. Additionally, 120 holiday food boxes will be delivered to deserving families.
The public’s support of this event helps these great projects to happen and saves ticketholders from a night in the kitchen.
