Tomorrow — Sept. 30 — at noon at The Amp across from the Library, members of the popular group, Memory Road, will entertain you with pop and country music from the 1950s-’90s. Bring your own chair.
Great New Books
The Book of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult. On a plane about to crash-land, Dawn Edelstein finds herself thinking not about her husband but about Wayne Armstrong, whose work as an archaeologist unearthing ancient burial sites was something she had aspired to as well. Surviving the crash, she's offered transportation to the location of her choice and must decide whether to head home or head for Egypt to reconnect with Wayne and perhaps pick up her research on a book mapping the afterlife.
Agent Sonya: Moscow’s Most Daring Wartime Spy by Ben Macintyre. The true story of the most important female spy in history: an agent code-named "Sonya," who set the stage for the Cold War. In 1942, in a quiet village in the leafy English Cotswolds, a thin, elegant woman lived in a small cottage with her three children and her husband, who worked as a machinist nearby. Ursula Burton was friendly but reserved, and spoke English with a slight foreign accent. By all accounts, she seemed to be living a simple, unassuming life. Her neighbors in the village knew little about her. They didn't know that she was a high-ranking Soviet intelligence officer. They didn't know that her husband was also a spy, or that she was running powerful agents across Europe. Behind the facade of her picturesque life, Burton was a dedicated Communist, a Soviet colonel, and a veteran agent, gathering the scientific secrets that would enable the Soviet Union to build the bomb.
Next To Last Stand by Craig Johnson. When Charley Lee Stillwater, a veteran of two wars, dies at the Veterans Home of Wyoming, his remaining possessions stir up trouble for Sheriff Walt Longmire. Charley's room is packed with paintings, art books, and a shoebox with a million dollars in cash; it appears he died after winning at bingo, but Walt is waiting for test results. He's as intrigued about an old strange canvas found in Charley's room as he is about the cash. It seems to be a painting of the Battle of Little Bighorn, what Native Americans call "The Battle of the Greasy Grass." Before it can be authenticated, the canvas is stolen. Walt's investigation of art and money soon turns into a murder case as, one by one, his suspects disappear or die.
Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation by Anne Helen Peterson. The author speaks directly to the zeitgeist and those powerful but subtle cultural and economic forces that have squeezed the leisure out of life. The millennial generation, those born between 1981-’96, may not achieve the American dream; their endless efforts to study, work and generally optimize themselves have not yielded the middle-class stability that was promised to them by previous generations and society at large. Petersen's book centers on this massive letdown. What has become, and what will become, of this grand share of the U.S. population who have hustled endlessly but secured no real gains? Our systems of education and employment are seriously broken; they do not function on behalf of those humans inside them. By the end of the work, we understand what millennials are dealing with.
Libraries=Information
Eye issues (continued).
Eyestrain: When your eyes get fatigued from overuse, they can feel dry, itchy, achy and tired — they may also sting. Driving long distances, dry eyes, uncorrected vision and struggling to see in dim lights can be culprits, but perhaps the most common cause of eyestrain is an extended use of digital devices. Discomfort usually eases once you rest your eyes. Blinking more often or using lubricating eye drops can also help.
Blepharitis: This is a very common condition, where the rims of the eyelids become inflamed. It is believed to be associated with bacteria on the eyelid or dandruff, and more common among people with certain skin conditions. Symptoms can include swelling, redness, burning, soreness, stinging in the eyes, crusty lashes and itchy lids. In many cases it can be kept under control with daily washing near the lash line or addressing the underlying skin condition.
Stingy Schobel Says
The resale market for clothing is hotter than ever, with sites like eBay, TheRealReal and Poshmark helping consumers find new homes (and cash) for their lightly worn clothes.
When reselling clothing, there are a few things you can do to maximize your profits. First, take plenty of photos showing the front, back and even any tears, stains or marks, to help manage buyers' expectations. Then download a measurement chart from the clothing brand's website and post it in your listing; since sizes differ from brand to brand, this will help customers fully understand the fit of the item.
Library Laugh
What do you get when you take peas for a spin in a blender? Whirled Peas.
Commented
