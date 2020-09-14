Noon Concert Series Update: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at noon at the Amphitheater, the Library is proud to present Dennis Hill and Ken Duller, two members of the popular local group Memory Road, performing a variety of pop and country music from the ’50s through the ’90s, along with a good dose of humor (we sure need humor in these Covid times). Remember to bring your own chairs.
Great New Books
What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez: Author of the National Book Award-winning The Friend, Nunez returns with another study of companionship and our wrestle with mortality. Her protagonist pulls together threads of thought from various people she encounters, including a former lover she spots at a public forum, an overanxious Airbnb host, and a friend dying of cancer. They all want one thing: someone to listen to their stories.
A Knock at Midnight by Brittany K Barnett: Lawyer and activist Barnett weaves together memoir, biography, and legal drama in a powerful and moving story. Barnett describes her childhood in Texas in a close-knit community where crack was both an escape and a promise of easy money when jobs were otherwise hard to come by. When Barnett was a teenager, her mother experienced drug addiction and spent time in jail. Determined to seek a different life for herself, Barnett became a corporate lawyer, but increasingly devoted her free time to advocating for those serving life sentences for nonviolent drug crimes. Barnett successfully secured clemency and freedom for several people, some of whom would join her in founding the Buried Alive project to seek criminal justice reform. These emotional stories are among the highlights of this book.
One By One by Ruth Ware: A group of stakeholders in a digital startup, Snoop, have converged on a chalet in the Alps to discuss whether to accept a large buyout or wait, with the hopes of going public and making even more money. The deciding vote will be cast by Liz, a former assistant who received two shares in the business in exchange for a small loan early on and who left the company under mysterious circumstances. Chapters shift between the viewpoints of Liz and Erin, the chalet's housekeeper who is concealing her ownconnection to Snoop's magnetic cofounder. After the other cofounder disappears while skiing a dangerous run that was supposed to be closed, an avalanche strands the group at the chalet with no electricity, phone service or internet connection. Then more people start dying. Ware's gifts for characterization, plot, and pacing shine here. The tension slowly ratchets up, culminating in a dangerous ski chase in the dark.
Libraries = Information
Eye issues are a common, even inevitable, part of the aging process. Some conditions are merely annoying, while others can lead to permanent vision loss if left untreated. The key? Early detection. Make time for regular eye exams and look out for these age-related eye problems.
Dry Eye: After the age of 40, our tear production tends to decline. As a result, most people over the age of 65 experience dry eye, which can cause a stinging or burning sensation or gritty feeling in your eyes. Over -the-counter eye drops can be helpful for mild dry eye.
Floaters: Tiny specks, strings and squiggles which are usually harmless. If you notice an increase in their number or a sudden onset, see your doctor pronto.
Glaucoma: one of the leading causes of blindness in people over 60. It’s the result of fluid not draining properly, leading to a build-up of pressure that can damage the optic nerve. Painless and stealthy, it can cause a significant loss of peripheral vision and, with no intervention, total blindness. Regular eye exams are critical. To be continued…
Stingy Schobel Says
If you've moved your workout routine from a gym to something indoors at your own home, there's no need to buy pricey equipment; you can use things you already have. One of the easiest DIY workout hacks is to reuse empty laundry detergent bottles as weights. Just fill them with water and tightly screw the cap back on. Depending on the size, these detergent bottle weights can equal around 8 pounds. And since they have a handle, they make convenient free weight and kettlebell replacements.
Yes, appliances designed to clean things actually need to be cleaned, too. Your automatic dishwasher needs a thorough cleaning once in a while to deodorize the inside and prevent your glassware and dishes from picking up an unpleasant odor. To clean your dishwasher, liberally sprinkle baking soda all over the interior. Then fill a large dishwasher-safe glass with white vinegar and place it right-side-up inside. Run it through a hot cycle (empty) to remove grease and grime and deodorize all in one run.
Library Laugh
What do you call it when a group of criminals fall into the ocean? A crime wave.
