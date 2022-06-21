Margie Murtha and Margie Neary are two of our favorite members at Fair Park. Marjorie Murtha you may see greeting people at the door as they walk in, letting everyone know how to use our automatic doors or encouraging people to try new activities that she likes to do. As for Margie Neary, you may notice her from the kitchen, SilverSneakers or TaiChi. Margie always has a smile on her face and makes everyone feel welcomed here. One thing is for sure, there is never a dull moment with these two around! Seeing their friendship grow is one of Fair Park’s missions for everyone that walks through our doors, “There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met.”
* * *
Ladies Night Luau — Grab your family and friends and join us for a night of fun for women of all ages! We will have free bags, bling and things bingo, special entertainment from Anthony Woolbright, door prizes, silent auction and pulled pork dinner. Tickets are $15 and includes your dinner. All proceeds help support Fair Park Senior Center.
The luau is set for June 27. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Call to reserve your tickets. You can pay at the door the night of the event, but we still need you to reserve your ticket.
This event is open to the public.
* * *
We have merged our support groups. This group will now be for those who are grieving and those who are living with chronic illnesses. Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together. They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope. Fair Park Senior Center hosts this support group each Tuesday at 10 a.m. We encourage you to come out and join us. If you are interested in attending and would like more information, please call Alicia at the center.
For a full list of special monthly classes and events please come by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, come by and see us to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar. There are no membership fees or dues and we have something for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.