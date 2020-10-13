Dignity, comfort and quality of life are at the center of Hospice of Cumberland County’s care for you and your loved one.
The end-of-life journey is challenging, confusing and, at times, frustrating. Our goal is to provide personalized and compassionate care and comfort to the patient and family.
Hospice is a program for taking care of people who have a terminal illness. It should not be looked at as a place where people go to die but rather as a philosophy of care that emphasizes living your life to the fullest in the time that remains.
Wherever you call home — a family residence, assisted living facility, a nursing facility or the Cumberland House, Hospice of Cumberland County will assist you in living as fully and comfortably as possible while providing support for your loved ones. “Nothing destroys an individual’s spirit more than poorly treated pain.”
To be eligible for hospice care, a doctor must believe that a person’s natural course of illness will culminate in a life expectancy of six months or less. We recommend that a call be made to Hospice of Cumberland County as early as possible following a terminal diagnosis for you to receive the full benefit of hospice care.
Some signs that may indicate it is time to seek hospice care may include frequent trips to the emergency room, unexplained loss of weight, drastic decrease in physical activity, including the lack of energy to sit or stand, or shortness of breath while resting.
There are four primary levels of care offered by Hospice of Cumberland County:
• Routine Care — This level of care is provided in the patient’s place of residence whether in a private home, an assisted living facility, a skilled nursing or long-term care facility or another residential setting. Under routine care a patient receives regular visits from members of our care team based upon the patient’s specific needs. As needs change, our care team will adjust its visits to ensure optimal care.
• General Inpatient Care — General inpatient care is a level of care that falls under Medicare guidelines requiring care by a registered nurse for 24 hours per day. The symptoms cannot be managed in a home and qualify under Medicare guidelines for acute care/inpatient level needs. Patients can access general inpatient care at Cumberland House, our hometown residential facility, or in a hospital setting.
• Respite Care — Respite care is designed to help meet the needs of a caregiver. The caregiver can request respite care when they are ill themselves or have needs that prevent them from directly caring for their family member (patient). The patient can stay at our inpatient facility, Cumberland House, for up to five days under Medicare guidelines at no cost to the caregiver.
• Continuous Care — Sometimes a medical crisis occurs that needs immediate attention. When this happens, skilled care may be brought into your home for up to 24 hours to avert or forestall the need for a hospital visit. When the crisis is resolved, routine care is reinstated.
Please note that pain can be managed, and people can die in peace and comfort. Spirits can remain alive and well even when the body is dying. Hospice adds life to a patient’s remaining days and can, at times, add days to the life of a patient. Through hospice care a patient can receive optimal management of pain which means less discomfort and fewer emergency hospitalizations.
If you would like more information about the services of Hospice of Cumberland County, please call 931-484-4748, or call the Hospice Hotline and talk to an admission specialist at 931-335-2223.
