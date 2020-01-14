A New Year is the perfect time to focus on health and wellbeing for an improved overall quality of life.
Healthier Tennessee-Crossville/Cumberland County will host its Free Family Fun Day from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 18 at the Community Complex at 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
Crossville/Cumberland County is designated by the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness as a Healthier Tennessee community. Its mission is to help the community move more, eat healthy and cut out tobacco use.
The event will include a free Family Fun Icicle Run/Walk 5K at 10 a.m. at the Community Complex.
Families of all ages are welcome to attend, and shirts will be available while supplies last.
This event will be the first of the Fit 20 Race Series, which will enter those who participate in three additional Healthier TN 5K events this year the ability to earn a Finisher’s Medal in December.
Moving more to be fit doesn’t mean exercising intensely for a long time.
Experts agree that physical activity does not necessarily have to be vigorous. They recommend at least 30 minutes of moderate, continuous physical activity daily, or on most days of the week.
Family Fun day will emphasize moving more with group exercise activities that begin with Zumba at 9 a.m. Other group activities include Barre, 9:30; line dancing, 11; high intensity interval training, 11:30; and yoga at 11:45.
Cumberland County Schools Coordinated School Health will also have activities for children available.
Additional groups contributing to “moving more” in attendance include Cumberland Medical Center Wellness Complex, Cumberland Mountain State Park, Hurricane Cycles Bike Shop and The Daily Barre.
Crossville Parks Office will also be in attendance with registration opportunities for sporting groups like Just for Kids Athletics’ Slow Pitch Softball and T-Ball, Crossville Youth Baseball and Softball, and Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer Association.
Eating healthy diet is the first line of defense against disease. A healthy diet is the foundation for overall well-being.
On average, people are encouraged to focus on a daily diet that includes between 2-3 cups of vegetables and 1.5-2 cups of fruit each day.
In addition to this, dietary recommendations also focus on including 3-4 ounces of whole-grain foods, 5- to 6.5-ounce equivalents of protein foods, and 3 cups of fat-free or low-fat dairy products.
Cumberland Diabetes Center will have nutritional information for those looking to learn more about healthy eating choices.
Addiction to tobacco and vaping continues to impact the overall quality of life.
The American Lung Association reports that smoking alone continues to be the No. 1 cause of preventable disease and death worldwide.
Smoking-related diseases claim more than 480,000 lives in the United States each year.
No matter what the age or how long the habit, giving up cigarettes is the ticket to a longer life.
A year after quitting, an individual’s risk of heart disease is half that of a smoker’s.
Cumberland Medical Center will have a display that shows the effects of smoke on the lungs as well as a model illustrating the effect chewing tobacco has on one’s mouth and teeth.
Those who are interested in kicking the habit can also receive information on the hospital’s upcoming free six-week smoking cessation course.
Drug Take Back
provides a service that prevents unused or expired medications from piling up or getting into the wrong hands. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will assist those who need to properly dispose of unwanted and/or outdated medications with its free Prescription Drug Take Back station.
The full contents of the medication (bottle, label, etc.) can be dropped off confidentially to be incinerated.
Cumberland County leads the state in prescription drug take back volumes.
For questions regarding Drug Take Back, call the Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.
Community partners
planning to attend include AirMedCare, City of Crossville, Cumberland County Anti-Drug Coalition, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland Diabetes Center, Cumberland Medical Center Wellness Complex, Cumberland Mountain State Park, Cumberland County Schools Coordinated School Health, Fast Pace Urgent Care, Hurricane Cycles Bike Shop, Medic Regional Blood Bank, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, and University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture Extension Office.
Call 931-459-7022 prior to the event to ask questions or express interest in participating as a community partner in support
of these healthy living initiatives.
Crossville is one of 48 communities to be designated as a Healthier Tennessee Community by the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness.
The Healthier Tennessee Communities initiative takes a grassroots approach to improving Tennesseans’ health by engaging citizens and local leaders in cities, towns, counties, neighborhoods and college campuses across the state.
For more about Healthier Tennessee’s efforts in Crossville, visit www.healthiertncrossville.org.
