A free New Shooter seminar for adults will be offered during the Cumberland County Gun and Knife Show on Saturday, April 2.
Certified NRA instructor and range safety officer Don Elliott will lead two sessions — from 9:30 a.m.-noon; and from 12:30-3 p.m. in the Country Kitchen.
Retired Chief Deputy Bill Ashley will be present to answer any legal questions as a former member of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Seating is limited; preregistration is required at 847-721-6835.
Seminar participants will be taught the basics of being a new shooter, including gun safety and types of firearms. They will also hear about what to expect at a gun range, including what to bring.
Questions regarding ammunition, magazines, sights, and gun parts will be answered.
Hands-on training for proper weapon cleaning will be included, and proper gun storage for home and travel will be discussed.
This seminar is open to men and women older than 18. Couples are welcome to participate.
Visit www.gkshow.org for more information.
