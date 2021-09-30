Jessica Thoma knows what a person gains by working with horses.
“Confidence, trust, respect — it’s understanding what it takes to be around animals and farm life,” said Thoma, a triple-amputee equestrian and riding instructor with Healing Hooves.
Thoma, Dale Cuva and Kara Price want to share that feeling with the community through the nonprofit organization Healing Hooves of the Cumberland Plateau, which launched in 2019.
Healing Hooves of the Cumberland Plateau, a nonprofit organization, provides therapeutic equine-assisted therapy and riding activities for children with physical, mental or behavioral challenges. It is also launching a program for veterans who may struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“You find a sense of community,” Price said. “There have been so many times I’ve had students or their parents call me because they need help and they knew we were there.”
Price serves as program director. A University of Tennessee-Knoxville student, she’s studying to become a veterinary social worker, a specialty that focuses on human-animal issues. She is interning with Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding in Loudon County, which is also serving as a mentor organization to the Cumberland County nonprofit.
Cuva had volunteered with equestrian and aquatic therapy programs in Knoxville for about 20 years and knew Cumberland County could benefit from such a program.
“When you have a child who is disabled, you’re not going to get to Knoxville to get therapy for that child,” she said.
Cuva returned to Crossville where she is a nurse practitioner. She also worked with psychiatric patients for four years, so she understands how equestrian therapy impacts individuals struggling with mental health disorders.
“When the kids see us help them and care about them … they realize we’re sacrificing for them,” she said. “It builds empathy and they want to give back. They become part of a community where it’s not about ‘me’ but about ‘us.’”
Healing Hooves offers riding lessons for children ages four and older. They work with youth with multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and autism.
“If they’re interested in showing horses, we help them with that,” Price said, adding they provide a horse, transportation and even help find riding attire. “
There are 10 horses available. But it’s more than riding. It’s outdoor activities, hiking, kayaking and more.
Healing Hooves also offers community service work for youth referred from the court system. Their leadership program for teens offers the chance to work with the horses and defray the cost of riding lessons.
As they progress through the program, the students become the mentors.
“That’s the most powerful thing we have found,” Cuva said. “It’s one thing to teach you how to ride. It’s another to have you teach somebody else or take care of the horses.”
Price said, “Our teens often respond better to other teens. We have two who do a lot of mentoring.”
She would like to launch a life skills program for the youth in the future.
Tim French is sponsoring and coordinating the new veterans program, bringing together veterans to talk together, enjoy activities and ride.
“There are many veterans with PTSD and other medical problems. They have a hard time reaching out for help,” French said. “If us veterans can be there for them, they’re more likely to reach out.”
Fred Aniello, a veteran of Vietnam, said he struggled for many years after leaving the U.S. Army.
“There was no such animal as PTSD back then … They said, ‘Go home. In a few weeks, you’ll be fine,’” he said. “You tend to internalize — ‘what’s wrong with me?’ Twenty-five years later, they became more knowledgable of PTSD.”
The increased recognition of PTSD has helped many veterans find resources and others with similar struggles, he said.
“For 30 years, I was the only one,” Aniello said. “We can see we’re not the only one. And there is the possibility of help.”
The programs can work hand-in-hand, French said. The veterans may find it rewarding and therapeutic to work with the youth programs.
Cuva said they want to be a resource for veterans and their families, providing opportunities to be together and build memories.
“In a lot of cases, their bonding was interrupted by their service or the struggles and stressors of dealing with PTSD,” she said. “We can meet them where they are.”
The veterans can also provide a resource for other veterans struggling with access to Veterans Administration programs and services, they said.
Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s CustomerShare program has provided grant support.
The group welcomes community involvement. Sponsors can help provide funds to support the leadership program and riding lessons for families facing financial hardships.
Cuva also welcomes volunteers who can help with fundraising, grant writing, office tasks, construction and program volunteers to assist with horses and students.
To learn more about the program or to sign up for lessons, check out Healing Hooves of Cumberland Plateau on Facebook or www.hhoovescp.com. Call 423-220-9409 to learn more about Healing Hooves. Veterans can contact French at 931-210-7436.
