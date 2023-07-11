A new shooter seminar is being offered free at the Cumberland County Community Complex during the 13th semi-annual Gun and Knife Show on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9:30 a.m.–noon, and a second seminar from 12:30-3 p.m.
Certified NRA instructor and range safety officer Don Elliott will lead this seminar. Retired Chief Deputy Bill Ashley will be present to answer any legal questions as a former Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office member. In addition to the basics of being a new shooter, including gun safety and types of firearms, participants will learn what to expect at a gun range, including what to bring. Questions regarding ammunition, magazines, sights, and gun parts will be answered. Hands-on training for proper cleaning of your weapon will be included. Proper gun storage will be discussed for home and travel.
This seminar is open to anyone interested in safely handling and storing a gun. Couples and families are welcome.
The seminar will be held in the Country Kitchen portion of the Community Complex. Pre-registration is required by calling 847-721-6835. Seating is limited.
Visit WWW.GKSHOW.ORG for complete details.
