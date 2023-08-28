The National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars State Society held their recent meeting at the Smyrna Event Center in Smyrna, TN.
John Lodl, director of the Rutherford County Archives in Murfreesboro, presented a program that focused on how to best archive and preserve our personal genealogy records, photographs and documents. He also provided us with ideas as to where we might present these records for future generations such as local libraries, state libraries, or local historical societies.
Women who have an ancestor who lived during the period from the Jamestown Colony in 1607 to the Battle of Lexington in 1775 are eligible to join. DCW is a state organization that meets in different areas of Tennessee. The next meeting is Nov. 17 at the Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga.
For more information contact Joyce Ernst, president, at 931-788-1457, or Lynda Logan, registrar, at 615-890-5705.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.