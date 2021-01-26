The Art Circle Public Library will be closed to install new carpeting on the first floor from Feb. 8 through March 6. Accommodations will be made for patrons to pick up reserved items (More to follow). All other services will be unavailable during this time.
Great New Books
Knock Knock by Anders Roslund. The #1 international-bestselling thriller that tells the electrifying story of a police inspector and a former criminal informant in a race against time as they attempt to unravel past and present secrets. He thought she was safe. Then the past came knocking.
Meet me in Bombay by Jenny Ashcroft. Ashcroft spins an irresistible romantic tour de force set in early-20th-century India. Maddy Bright grew up in England but has since joined her parents in India, where she falls hard for dashing British military officer Luke Devereaux. All of Ashcroft’s characters leap off the page, especially Maddy’s best friend and her supportive father. The author employs evocative prose and taut plotting, and the final twist will come as a surprise to those who think they have the story figured out.
In the Garden of Spite: A Novel of the Black Widow of La Porte by Camilla Bruce. An audacious novel of feminine rage about one of the most prolific female serial killers in American history--and the men who drove her to it.
Ida B. the Queen: The extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B Wells by Michelle Duster. A founder of the NAACP, Wells was famed as a pioneering journalist and antilynching crusader and for refusing to give up her seat on a ladies’ train car in 1884 Memphis. The FBI dubbed her “a dangerous negro agitator,” but some balance of justice came in 2020 when she was awarded a 2020 Pulitzer Prize Special Citation. From Wells’s great-granddaughter.
Pianos and Flowers: Brief Encounters of the Romantic Kind by Alexander McCall Smith. We are invited, through the medium of sepia images, to glimpse a world long departed. In these stories, inspired by long-lost photographs, the lives of the people in the frame are imagined and then explored, layer by layer. What must have it been like to be them? We hold our breath for them. Our heart beats faster for them. We look again at the photograph in a new light, and say Yes, it might have happened just like that. This journey of exploration takes us to some exotic places. And through all of these photographs, and all of these stories, there runs the same refrain: the possibilities of love, of friendship, of happiness lie before us. There are big stories in these simple pictures. At first glance the photographs may seem unexceptional: the mere freezing of a moment in time. But delve deeper and you will realize that these photographs speak volumes.
Before She Disappeared by Lisa Gardner. Gardner offers her first stand-alone in some time with this story of Frankie Elkin, a middle-aged recovering alcoholic whose job is to find people after everyone else has given up. Here she’s in a scruffy Boston neighborhood searching for Angelique Badeau, a Haitian teenager who vanished from her high school months ago, and a distinct lack of support from those around her signals that’s she’s on the right track.
The Mitford Trail: A Mitford Murders Mystery by Jessica Fellowes. A timeless murder mystery with the fascinating, glamorous Mitford sisters at its heart. The fourth installment in the Mitford Murders series is inspired by a real-life murder in this story full of intrigue, affairs and betrayal.
Libraries =
Information
If you have had trouble with your memory lately, there may be a simple answer and it’s not in your brain. More than 30% of elderly people have excessive or impacted cerumen, the technical term for earwax, that can block hearing and accelerate cognitive decline because of associated disconnection from community and loneliness. If you can’t hear, you can’t make memories or exercise your brain through communication. Unfortunately, few people and even some doctors think to check the ears when investigating a failing memory. Hearing loss also can worsen behaviors associated with dementia, such as distress and depression. Normally, earwax moves up and out on its own. If your ears are full and sounds are muffled, place a few drops of mineral oil or commercially made drops into the ear to loosen wax. Or see an ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctor or an audiologist to have the wax removed.
Stingy Schobel Says
Comparison shop for your medicines. GoodRx.com will show you which neighborhood pharmacies offer the best prices.
Clean with hair spray. Ink stains on a leather sofa? Use alcohol-based hair spray directly on the area, then blot. First use a cotton swab on a tiny area to make sure it works and doesn’t remove color. Works on polyester, too
Library Laugh
What do you call a short fortune teller on the run from the law? A small medium at large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.