The Friends of the Library membership meeting will take place in the Cumberland Meeting Room on Thursday, March 3, starting at 10 a.m.
Why not come, enjoy a snack and coffee, learn about the Friends and enjoy a presentation by Kathy Wheale on the Center for Lifelong Learning?
Great New Books
One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle. Mourning the death of the mother to whom she was incredibly close, Katy travels to the Amalfi Coast for a vacation they had planned together. There, she has a real shock: she spots her mother, alive, tanned, and decades younger, as she was when she summered in Positano before meeting Katy’s father. Magically, Katy gets the chance to know her mother as she was then.
Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces, 2004 to 2021 by Margaret Atwood. Why do people tell stories? What’s true, what’s just, and what makes the perfect granola? Can we conquer climate change before it conquers us? How much can we give of ourselves before we’ve given too much? Should we give advice to young people or step back until asked? And what is it about authoritarianism that seems so intimately linked to zombies? These are exactly the sort of sharp, smart, punch-it-to-us questions we expect Atwood to ask in her fiction, and they are exactly the sharp, smart, punch-it-to-us questions she asks in this essay collection, selected from published works that bring us right up to the pandemic.
The Love of My Life by Rosie Walsh. Set in London, this heartbreaking thriller explores the complexity of secrets in marriages. Leo Philber, an obituary writer, has been happily married to 40ish marine ecologist Emma Bigelow for seven years. Emma has been battling lymphoma, and in his effort to cope with her possible death, Leo decides to draft her obituary in secret. To prepare, he begins to research her life, but after discovering secret Facebook messages and inconsistencies about her educational background, he concludes that he truly doesn’t know his wife. In chapters from Emma’s perspective, she reveals that, instead of doing extensive research at the Northumberland beaches, she has been having clandestine meetings related to the traumatizing event that changed her life 20 years earlier. Leo soon learns about the meetings and demands an explanation, but Emma vanishes after dropping off their three-year-old daughter at nursery school. Walsh cleverly integrates twists that not even jaded readers will be able to predict into an initially slow-burning plot that builds to an emotionally raw yet satisfying conclusion.
Library Laugh I
What type of hat does a leg wear? A knee cap.
Stingy Schobel Says
Dried-out markers tend to end up being tossed in the trash. Before tossing them out, try this trick first: Soak them in warm water. Remove the caps and submerge the felt-tip part of the marker in warm water in a cup for about two hours.
Remove the marker and try it on paper; it should be revived and rehydrated to work as good as new. If it’s not, soak for another two hours.
This DIY rescue trick works for highlighters, too!
Fruit flies in the kitchen can be annoying, and they can be hard to get rid of. Instead of reaching for chemical insecticides to spray around the kitchen (because spraying poison where you prepare food is not a good idea), head to your bathroom medicine cabinet instead.
Reuse a plastic misting bottle and fill it with rubbing alcohol, then mist the air where the fruit flies are flying around. The drying effects of the alcohol will kill them on the spot.
Library Laugh II
What do you get when you pour cement on a burglar? A hardened criminal.
Libraries=Information
Common but misunderstood: Six myths about shingles. Here are the facts behind the painful disease, including how you can help escape its wrath.
Myth 1: Shingles is the same as chickenpox. It’s true that shingles is the result of the same virus that causes chickenpox, but they’re not that similar — more distant cousins than siblings.
Chickenpox is a childhood disease, while shingles usually pops up later in life. It’s painful for most and the disease’s complications — from long-term nerve pain to hearing issues to brain inflammation — can seriously hurt your health, sometimes for months or years.
If you’ve ever had chickenpox, you are at risk for shingles. The reason? After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus lays dormant in the body. But it can reactivate.
Myth 2: Shingles can’t be prevented. Not true. You can get a shingles vaccine. The CDC recommends the two-dose Shingrix vaccine is 90% effective with two shots and stays 85% effective for four years.
Had shingles in the past? The vaccine can help keep you from having subsequent reactivation. If you had the previous Zostavax vaccine, which has been discontinued, the CDC recommends you get Shingrix.
To be continued …
