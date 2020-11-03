As Daylight Savings Time fades into the sunset, the library is proud to put on display two artists designed to awaken your artistic self. Our display cases will feature the art of Manuel Marti. He is noted for his mosaics, particularly those which he places on stone and can be displayed in the garden.
The library walls will feature watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings of Charlene Lehto. Charlene’s art features the lakes and mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont as well as the lovely landscapes and shore scenes of Virginia. The shimmer of the sun’s first rays on a fresh snowfall and the dazzle of spray rising from a braking wave are reflected in her work.
Great New Books
The Sentinel by Lee Child and Andrew Child — It is close to midnight on a Saturday night when Jack Reacher gets off a bus at the Greyhound station in Nashville. Reacher is in no hurry. He has no appointments to keep. No people to see. No scores to settle. Not yet, anyway. But in the early morning hours, under particular circumstances, a familiar thought will be snaking through his sharp, instinctual lizard brain: A voice in his head telling him to walk away. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time he listened to his gut instead. Meanwhile, seventy-five miles south and west of Music City is a sleepy little town where a recently-fired guy nurses a grudge that will fester into fury--and a desire for payback. But who is watching him, standing guard over a long-buried secret, ready to strike before it can be revealed? If you don’t have a sense of the danger you’re in, then it’s best to have Reacher. Andrew Grant, Lee Child’s brother, will be taking over the Jack Reacher series after a few collaborations under the pen name Andrew Child.
The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop by Fannie Flagg — Loved those Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café? Then you’ll want to go along for the ride when Bud Threadgoode travels back to Whistle Stop and the homey little café run by his devout mother, Ruth, and her wild-hare sister, Idgie. With the trains no longer running through, the town is mostly boarded up, but Bud makes some new friends and learns more about a host of beloved Whistle Stop characters.
Memorial by Bryan Washington — A debut novel by the National Book Award 5 Under 35 honoree. Japanese-American chef Mike and Black daycare teacher Benson begin reevaluating their stale relationship after Mike departs for Japan to visit his dying father and Benson is suddenly stuck with his visiting mother-in-law, who becomes an unconventional roommate.
Engaging in activities that you enjoy could improve your mood — but being unhappy makes it hard to picture the happiness those activities bring, so you might not follow through. According to new research, however, just forcing yourself to smile as you imagine singing, riding your bike or watching your favorite movie is enough to reawaken your enjoyment of the activity.
Solid-wood cooking utensils are both an eco-friendly and healthy choice to use in the kitchen. Wood is naturally antibacterial, and the properties of wood actually repel bacteria and mold better than any man-made material. But over time, it’s a good idea to disinfect your wooden utensils, especially if they have small nicks or scratches that come in contact with food. One way to disinfect them is to hand-scrub them in hot, soapy water and then microwave them on high for 1 minute. This will radiate any bacteria without over drying the wood. Just be sure there are no metal or plastic parts on the spoon before microwaving.
Stingy Schobel Says
Did you know over a billion tons of food goes to waste every single year? And much of it is from restaurants and grocery stores that have perfectly edible and delicious food but no one to buy or enjoy it. The makers of the app YourLocal want to stop food waste and help you save money, too. When a local purveyor has extra food — for example, pastries at your local coffee shop — they list it for sale at a significantly reduced price on the app. You can search the app, find surplus food and buy it at a discount. It’s that simple.
Fall is a great time to plant trees, shrubs and even some types of perennials outdoors, especially since garden centers usually have great deals on their outdoor plants. The usual problems with insect infestations on new plants in the spring are virtually nonexistent in the fall, and the weather is more predictable for planting. And there is no need to fertilize your newly planted plants, since fertilizer encourages new growth and the goal is for the plant to go dormant.
Library Laugh
What side of a chicken has the most feathers? The outside.
