The 2021 Veterans Day Parade committee is now 46 volunteers strong.
Organizers say community support for the Nov. 6 event.
Flyers and poster designs have been approved, with distribution to begin in the summer months. Crossville Mayor James Mayberry and Cumbelrand County Mayor Allen Foster have authorized up to four banners similar to those displayed downtown.
Rudy Varju, the application committee chairman, is starting to receive applications from various community, fraternal, and military veterans organizations as well as city and county first responders.
Those wishing to join the parade must submit an application, available by contacting Varju at rvvarju@yahoo.com or by calling 815-674-7334.
Entries who are not registered will not be allowed to enter the parade line up on parade day.
The committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 23 at the Cumberland County Community on Livingston Rd.
For details, contact parade coordinator John Conor at jandeconor@gmail.com.
