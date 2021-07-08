After 14 months, Neighbors and Newcomers is looking forward to a new year of meetings starting in September. Although meetings were not held, the work behind the scenes continued with a review and update of the constitution and bylaws, and completion of procedure manuals that will help future officers and volunteers continue to do their work helping many organizations in the community.
For over 37 years, Neighbors and Newcomers has made a difference in the community, and the past year was no exception. Even though meetings were not held, the generosity of the members affirmed their commitment to its purpose when it was organized — “to promote charitable and education causes in the community, including contributions to charitable organizations in the community, and civic and service projects.”
What began as a local Welcome Wagon organization, started to acquaint newcomers with businesses and services locally, eventually became an organization that saw many needs in the community and decided to help fill whatever needs they could. Community involvement in the early years benefited the Art Circle Library, Kids Inc., Good Samaritans, and was instrumental in establishing the Battered Women’s Program, now the Avalon Center. Over the last 37 years, there aren’t too many organizations that haven’t benefited from Neighbors and Newcomers.
Local schools have become an annual focus with donations of school supplies, books and supplies for school nurses. Some other organizations that have benefited from the club’s fundraising efforts over the years include the Cumberland County Playhouse, Kids on the Rise, the Teen Ranch, Animal Shelter and other animal rescue programs, Plateau Pregnancy Center, Habitat for Humanity, Bread of Life, and veterans and deployed military. That’s just a short list of the organizations that have benefited from the generosity of the members.
Funds over the years have been raised in many ways, but mostly through fundraisers that have been both fun and successful. Chinese auctions, Fun and Fund Calendars, bingo, cookbook and craft sales all served to provide funds to support many organizations.
Neighbors and Newcomers also continues its support each year by ensuring deserving families receive Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas gifts. Each year a donation is collected at their October meeting to purchase turkeys. Last year 70 turkeys were purchased and distributed to four local charities to distribute to needy families. In addition, four families were adopted by the members, who purchased Christmas gifts from a list provided by the families. Letters from the recipients and the agencies benefiting from the club’s generosity are certain to bring a tear to the eye as they tell how the gifts have changed their lives.
Neighbors and Newcomers will soon be having its annual meeting, at which the next year’s plans will be discussed and finalized. If you are interested in learning more about meeting new friends, learning interesting facts about the local area and making a difference in the community, check out their website at neighborsandnewcomers.org. You can also call their 2021-’22 president, Terri Curran, at 931-456-6799.
