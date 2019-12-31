A wonderful time was had by all at the Neighbors and Newcomers’ December meeting where everyone got in the holiday spirit when the Cumberland County Playhouse Players sang holiday favorites.
Bryce MacDonald, producing director, introduced the performers and asked fun questions that allowed them to share about themselves. The members got in on the action when he asked trivia questions about Christmas. It was a festive way to end a very successful year for the club.
In the spirit of the season, members were very generous at the December meeting and brought Christmas presents from the wish lists of three House of Hope families. Monetary donations completed the lists and a fun shopping day was planned by coordinator Shirley Butka.
Brenda LeVigne, president, shared with everyone that the club was able to make a $500 donation to the Cumberland Medical Center Cancer Center following the September meeting. In addition, a total of $641.50 was collected at the October meeting to purchase 62 turkeys for five charities in this community. House of Hope, Bread of Life, Peavine Care Center, Good Samaritans and St. Alphonsus were the recipients of the club’s generosity.
An ugly sweater fundraiser and contest added to the fun. Fun and interesting fundraisers are a part of every meeting, which results in the Neighbors and Newcomers club being a very generous group of ladies who have a good time while making a difference in our community. Monthly collections are made for supplies that go to local organizations and schools. The motto “Meet a Stranger, Make a Friend” means everyone is welcome and encouraged to get involved with the Best Little Club on the Mountain.
Join Neighbors and Newcomers for its next meeting Jan. 23 at the Thunderbird Recreation Center in Lake Tansi. Watch the paper for more information or call Robbie Corbin at 456-2790 for reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.