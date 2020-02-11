Get ready to learn what honey bees can do for you? Sheila Ray local beekeeper and TN Dept of Ag. Apiary Beekeeper Inspector will be the speaker at the next Neighbors and Newcomers meeting.
With 17 year’s experience, Sheila will share the effects honey bees have on our food chain. Sheila has around 150 hives of bees and sells her honey, bees wax, and pollen.
The next Neighbors and Newcomers meeting will be held on Feb. 27, at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., in Fairfield Glade. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. and meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. Reservations may be made by emailing NeighborsandNewcomers@gmail.com or calling Robbie Corbin at 456-6790.
Heart smart meals are available but must be ordered at the time you make your reservation.
The monthly donation for local charities will be for Phoenix School. Please bring notebooks, wipes, baby items or diapers. Monetary donations will be collected at the meeting. The monthly fundraiser will be sales of the delicious cinnamon rolls from Dinky Doos Bakery in Fairfield Glade. Call Brenda LaVigne at 586-944-4026 or email at blavigne@comcast.net to order yours.
Deadline to make reservations is Feb. 19. Please remember, if you cancel after that or don’t go to the meeting you are still responsible to pay for the lunch.
