Like most organizations, Neighbors and Newcomers has had to rethink their coming year.
At a time when their fiscal year ended and a new year was being planned, the programs that were scheduled in the spring needed to be canceled or postponed. Even though meetings with the usual 100 or so women in attendance may not be possible, alternative ideas are being investigated, so watch for more information.
In spite of the pandemic, the women of Neighbors and Newcomers have shown themselves to be incredibly generous. Checks were sent to local nonprofits that they have supported for several years, with a total of 11 local organizations receiving checks in June at a time when local nonprofits are also struggling to lend their assistance to our community.
The executive board had a Zoom meeting in June and discussed ways to continue their support of the community, plus consider alternatives to help with the club’s mission. Plans are still being made to continue the club’s mission, and a plan is being developed to continue their annual purchase of school supplies, turkeys at Thanksgiving and adoption of some local families by supplying Christmas presents. Last year Neighbors and Newcomers donated enough to purchase 62 turkeys for five local food banks for Thanksgiving.
Currently monthly email blasts will be sent out to all members, with future plans and helpful and/or interesting information. The club will continue to evaluate the CDC and tn.gov guidelines regarding future meetings.
Contact neighborsandnewcomers@gmail.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.