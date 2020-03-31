The February meeting of Neighbors and Newcomers was a time to celebrate.
In 1983, 23 women who had become friends after joining Welcome Wagon, decided to form a group just for Cumberland County — and Neighbors and Newcomers was born.
By the following year, the core group had developed bylaws and a constitution, recruited more than 100 members, elected officers and declared themselves an organization.
“The club was organized, emphasizing the friendship angle, not just for newcomers but neighbors who might not be new,” said Jan Bradway, the group’s first president.
By the end of 1989, Neighbors and Newcomers had grown to 263 members.
Community involvement has always been one of the primary goals of the club. From the beginning, local nonprofits have benefited from Neighbors and Newcomers, not only from donations but also from participation.
The members have been involved in supporting most of the local nonprofits and continue to do so through ongoing monetary collections and donations of supplies at their monthly meetings.
Early records are not available, but in a period ending in 2019, more than $100,000 was donated at the end of each year to deserving community agencies.
Some organizations can count Neighbors and Newcomers on their list of groups that helped them get their start. Additionally, local schools have benefited from the monthly collections, with some months earmarking school supplies.
One of the club’s annual projects is to support community efforts to make sure deserving families have a Thanksgiving dinner through donations of turkeys and Christmas gifts.
This project was started after hearing from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office about the need of family members and foster families dealing with children displaced by meth labs. This continues each year as the need has grown.
Through fundraisers that are both fun and successful, many of the charities continue getting the support they need. But Neighbors and Newcomers also does fun things for the members.
Bus trips through the year are always successful, and interesting. Visits to places throughout East and Middle Tennessee continue to be one of the popular events, as well as interesting programs each month that both entertain and inform.
“Best Little Club on the Mountain” is the Neighbors and Newcomers motto, where you can meet a stranger, make a friend. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Meetings take place at various locations throughout the county to accommodate everyone.
Reservations are required, and there is usually an announcement in the the Crossville Chronicle, Glade Sun and Tansi Smoke Signals telling the location and program.
The public is welcome to attend. Email neighborsandnewcomers@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.