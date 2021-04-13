Tom and Sally Neckvatal are the Art Guild’s Featured Artists for May. They will be honored at the Fun and Wine Reception on Friday, May 7, 5–7 p.m., at the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Drive in Fairfield Glade.
Attendees should wear masks and practice social distancing. Wine will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
In addition, the artwork from Cumberland County graduating high school seniors will be on display in the gallery. This exhibit was featured at the Art Circle Library during the months of March and April, and the public had the opportunity to vote for their favorite artwork. The winning entries will be on display at the Art Center during the month of May, and the artists will be honored during the reception.
Sally Neckvatal has a passion for fiber, vibrant, pure colors, texture and shape. With a life motto of “Choose to Be Joyful,” most of Sally’s pieces express lightness, humor and joy. Her fiber art creations include wall art and 3-dimensional art. Sally’s award-winning work has been shown in numerous gallery shows and quilt shows in the Upper Midwest. To support her artistic endeavors, Sally was a technical and marketing writer, industrial video producer, and performed voice over work for radio commercials and industrial videos for over 40 years. Sally keeps very busy with volunteer opportunities at the Art Center, Plateau Women’s Chorus, and the greater Crossville area, camping, off-road riding in the mountains, exploring nature, music, traveling, reading, board games and laughing with friends. In 2020, she helped launch “Endless Possibilities,” an artisan shop within the Art Center and now coordinates its daily activities.
Tom Neckvatal’s high school shop teacher opened his eyes to the possibilities of creating something useful, beautiful and interesting from humble raw materials, and that led to a lifetime passion to create beautiful things. Much of Tom’s early and mid-life work was in building fine furniture. When he and his wife, Sally, needed furniture for their home, Tom said he’d build them, but he had to have the right tools. So, with each new project, he invested in more (and better!) tools, and Sally got the lovely furnishings she dreamed of. As their home and later their children’s homes were filled with his work, he turned to blacksmithing, metal sculpture, decorative wooden boxes, stained glass, hunting knives, and eventually woodturning, which is his current passion. In 2020, Tom became the president of the Cumberland Woodturners, sharing and encouraging others to stretch the boundaries of this art form, which can be both artistic and functional. He is also president of Deer Creek Products, specializing in woodworking. When he’s not making sawdust, Tom is an outdoor enthusiast, with a passion for fishing, hunting, off-road riding, golfing and talking and laughing. To support his avocational endeavors, Tom had a successful four-decade career in marketing and printing management.
Tom and Sally often collaborate on projects and are each other’s greatest supporters and creative influencers, and attest to their shared interest being an important factor in a happy, four-plus decade marriage. They have three girls and three grandchildren together. They moved to Crossville in late 2018 after spending most of their lives in the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The stunning nature found throughout Tennessee, the weather, and the friends they made here before they even moved, as well as finding the Plateau Creative Arts Center, were important reasons why they chose Crossville for their home. Tom and Sally are thrilled to be the May 2021 Featured Artists at the Art Center.
The changing monthly displays at the Art Center include a wide variety of art mediums: painting, drawings, photography, ceramics, wood creations, glass mosaics, jewelry, fabric creations, card art and much more! Gallery visits challenge your thoughts, extend your concentration, and inspire new ideas.
The Art Center is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is wheelchair accessible. Please visit the Art Guild website, www.artguildfairfieldglade.net , to view the classes and workshops offered to both Art Guild and community members.
