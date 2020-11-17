Even as a 16-year-old student in December 1942, Ralph Davis knew he wanted to join the Navy, fight the Japanese and see the world.
His mother, Loma, also knew that too well. But she had a plan that would satisfy both their desires. She would agree to let him enlist early if he returned from the war without any tattoos.
Ralph would be sorely tested by that agreement, but he remained faithful to her wishes. Even to this day, Ralph doesn’t know why she disliked tattoos so much.
Thus, on Feb. 10, 1943, Ralph was officially sworn in to the Navy as a regular enlistee.
Ralph was born July 11, 1926, in Chatsworth, GA, the older of one brother by two years and a sister by six years. His father, Rufus, worked for General Motors in Michigan as a career employee. Loma was a housewife.
Soon after enlistment, he was sent to San Diego for four weeks of bootcamp followed by four weeks at Landing Craft Boat School. Between late spring of 1943 and the spring of 1944, he served duty at Pearl Harbor and then on to Australia where his team provided “moral support” to Army and Marine troops that were given rest and relaxation (R&R) from the ongoing battles in the nearby Solomon Islands.
By late 1943, the U.S. Navy had already started its island-hopping campaign across the Pacific, conquering islands that possessed key airfield that would allow control of the air.
It should be noted that after the stunning defeat of the Imperial Navy at the battle of Midway in June 1942, the Japanese High Command recognized that whoever controlled the air would not only win every battle, but eventually the war.
Ralph was indeed seeing the world, but he was anxious to see some “real action.” However, nothing could prepare him for the human carnage he was about to witness at the invasion of Saipan.
The islands of Saipan, Tinian and Guam make up the Mariana Islands, and all three had several strategic airfields. Japan knew that if these islands fell to the U.S. Navy, their home island would be within the 1,500-mile range of the new U.S.-built B-29 bomber, and the homeland would eventually be decimated. Japan had over two years to set up their defenses on these three islands, and they were formidable. There would be no surrender for them, and almost all would give their life for the Emperor.
Ralph was trained as a coxswain or steerman on a Landing Craft Mechanized — an amphibious landing craft also known as a Higgins Boat. This boat was designed to transport troops and equipment from ship to shore as necessary to conduct any military operation.
As many as 18 LCMs were carried by a Landing Ship Dock, a large “mother ship” loaded with all elements of a landing force necessary for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions. Ralph was assigned to the LSD2 USS Belle Grove for the entire war. While at sea, and not piloting a LCM, he manned a 20mm anti-aircraft gun on the Belle Grove.
In early June 1944, the Belle Grove joined a convoy of ships headed for the Marianas. The first target would be Saipan with D-Day on June 15.
No Americans had ever been on the island. Thus, there was no intelligence about the beaches or the Japanese defenses. But the Navy knew the airfields were on the south-west part of the island. The Japanese correctly assessed that the U.S. would land there and take the airfields as soon as possible. Their defenses were set up to cover that section of the beach. The Navy estimated they had 15,000 troops to man those defenses. They later learned there were 30,000 Japanese troops.
The Belle Grove dropped anchor about three miles off shore and prepared for action. Ralph piloted one of several LCMs, each loaded with about 50 U.S. Army troops from the 27th Infantry Division as part of the fifth wave to assault the beach at around 9:30 a.m. The 2nd and 4th Marine Divisions were also used in this initial assault.
Ralph’s assault wave was delayed, however, until mid-afternoon as the first two waves of LCMs were decimated by intense artillery and machine gun fire from the Japanese gun emplacements hidden in the mountains. The Japanese had every square foot of the beach and shoreline covered by gunfire.
The beach was littered with destroyed LCMs and wounded or dead troops. There was no place to land the next waves until a portion of the beach was cleared of wrecked equipment and the initial troops had moved inland. Ralph said he had to push wrecked LCMs out of the way to land his men. Tragically, he had to drive over bodies to get near shore. He described other events too gruesome to include.
Ralph said the personnel involved in these events were awarded the Silver Star.
By the time the fifth wave arrived, much of the Japanese gunfire was directed more inland to halt the advancing U.S. forces. He would pick up wounded soldiers and take them to a hospital ship in the bay and then return to the Belle Grove and repeat the process. The LCMs were on continuous duty for 72 to 100 hours followed by a 12-hour break on board the Belle Grove, and then going back to repeat the same missions.
Ralph believed that up to half of the dead and wounded U.S. personnel on Saipan occurred in the first couple of days of the battle, and all within a few hundred yards of the beach. U.S. Navy command believed the island would be taken in three to five days. It took 24 days.
The U.S. had almost 14,000 casualties with 3,400 killed. Japan lost 29,000, with 24,000 killed and 5,000 more committing suicide.
His next assignment was the invasion of Tinian, July 23-Aug. 1, 944. After the main part of the island was secured, he delivered Seabees and airfield construction equipment to repair and lengthen the airfields in preparation for the B-29s.
His next destination was delivering Army troops and assisting General McArthur’s return to Luzon and the Philippines during the Battle of Leyte Gulf Oct. 23-26, 1944. This was a relatively benign operation, Ralph said.
Iwo Jima, Feb. 4-March 26, 1944, was Ralph’s last major action, but it would also be the most dangerous. This battle would be a re-run of Saipan and in spite of 72 hours of shelling and bombing the island, it would still be the bloodiest battle in the Pacific Theater.
Admiral Nimitz stated while viewing the intense fighting, “Uncommon valor was a common virtue.” More Medals of Honor were awarded here than the rest of the Pacific battles combined. The capture of Iwo Jima, an island halfway between the Mariana Islands and Japan, allowed P-51 fighters to accompany B-29 bombers to and from the Japanese mainland, as well as providing an emergency landing airfield for 2,200 B-29 bombers, thus saving the lives of 24,000 U.S. airmen.
The Belle Grove arrived at Iwo Jima on the first day of the invasion. Ralph said the intense gunfire and shelling of the invasion force at the beach was more more intense than Saipan, with gunfire all around his LCM. But once again, he was not wounded.
of the 70,000 Marines who fought here, 7,000 made the supreme sacrifice. Another 20,000 were wounded. Of the 18,000 Japanese soldiers who defended the barren island, 17,800 died for the Emperor. Marines captured the remaining 200.
By this time, Ralph had seen enough of “real action.” The war was winding down. His last Pacific War duty was in Halanda, New Guinea, where four months after arriving he heard the good news of the Japanese surrender.
Returning to the states, he taught seamanship and navigation at the Naval Academy. Then, two years later, he returned to the sea for three years in the ongoing construction of Thule Air Force Base in Greenland.
He re-enlisted for six more years, serving on the Destroyer USS Henry W. Tucker as a division leading Petty Officer until retirement from active duty in 1964.
Upon returning home, he was hired by General Motors, where he met his soon-to-be wife, Judy Jones. They were married in Pontiac, MI, in 1971. They retired in 1986 and moved to Fairfield Glade in April 1990. They have called Fairfield Glade their home for the past 30 years.
