The old adage is true. Nature does indeed provide.
But, this time, it provided so much more than we could have possibly imagined.
I am a member of a Facebook group with about 6,000 other Tennessee folks, both native and transplants, who have a shared interest in wild foraging and plant identification. On Saturday, Nov. 21, about 20 of our Facebook group members came together at Cumberland Mountain State Park for a Thanksgiving Mushroom Hunt.
The event was organized by one of our group members, Phetsamay Gleaves, who was planning to travel to the Cumberland Plateau camping with her husband. She decided to organize an outdoor Thanksgiving Mushroom Hunt event, inviting our Facebook group members to join in the fun. The event was well received by our group members. Arrangements were made and happy campers from all over the state– from as far west as halfway between Jackson and Memphis, TN, and as far east as Kingsport, TN– joined up at CMSP.
“Everyone knows food brings people together so this Thanksgiving, we set ourselves out hunting for our own food and cooking together,” Gleaves said.
The plan was for us to meet at CMSP and spend the day foraging and learning together. Then we would cook together and eat in the evening, using our foraged finds. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity, especially since it was in my neck of the woods.
Luckily, my husband, Alfred, had a very successful deer hunt, filling his buck tag with a beautiful eight-pointer the day before, so he could come with me on the Thanksgiving Mushroom Hunt. I have to admit, I was a little anxious not knowing what, or who, to expect. Some of the group members were already friends, but most of us were just meeting for the first time.
Gathering together at the park, we set out on the trail to learn about the seasonal offerings of a Tennessee deciduous forest on the top of the Cumberland Plateau for the Thanksgiving Mushroom Hunt. Every season offers something. While the garden is now over-wintering, the woodlands are still producing supplemental edibles for our winter pantries. My husband, Alfred, and I joined the myriad of incredibly knowledgable people at different stages in their learning completely open to learning from each other from all different backgrounds who were brought together by this single interest.
“This year has tried to take our joy, but given our love of the outdoors and foraging, we all came together in a capacity that felt right,” Gleaves said.
We spent all day together on the trail, exploring, talking, asking and learning from each other. We just let the foraging lead the way as our group ebbed and flowed, taking turns breaking up into smaller groups, pairs sometimes venturing off on their own, all of us zig-zagging through the woods and meeting others back on the trail. While the others went ahead, we grouped with Mike Prater, Don Cordero Y Ximenez and his wife Myra Alonso Kelly, and Tracy and his wife Lesa Powell.
Everyone brought their gifts and chipped in to assist where we could.
I happened upon a patch of hedgehog mushrooms and showed Alfred and Mike. Hedgehog mushrooms are what we foragers call “a choice edible mushroom.” I was completely thrilled. I had never found them in the wild. Up until that point, I’d only ever seen pictures and videos. Alfred and I kept scouring the landscape for patches of hedgehogs, adding handfuls to our basket. Between patches, Mike would yell from wherever he was hunting, “Hey, Rebekah! I found another for you!” Then he’d toss them in our basket, just happy to share.
We dubbed Lesa and Tracy Powell the group’s “hawk-eyes.” Tracy found a large, beautiful reishi mushroom hidden in the leaf litter under a veil of the evergreen limbs of an Eastern Hemlock. His wife, Lesa, who apparently has x-ray vision, spotted a coveted lion’s mane mushroom at least 30 feet up the backside of an old oak tree under a limb. The tree itself was so out of the way, we joked that we walked across the border to Canada to get it.
Don and Tracy attempted to make a harvesting pole to reach the mushroom to no avail. I ventured off finding more chicken fat and hedgehog mushrooms only to return to our half of the group regaling me with the tale of how Alfred was the hero of the day. Apparently, after a few failed attempts to harvest the lion’s mane, Alfred climbed up a neighboring tree and knocked it down for Lesa and Tracy to harvest. But, because of his heroics, which I have to say I was very sorry to have missed, Lesa and Tracy wanted Alfred to have it.
Later, we met at Mike’s cabin with our baskets of woodland bounty. Everybody brought incredibly wonderful dishes to share and others took shifts in the kitchen to cook.
Mike’s oyster and artichoke stew was completely amazing and wowed the crowd of foragers. He’d picked an edible fungi commonly known as “wood ears” and included them in the stew with shrimp. It was beautifully done. Some might say– and by some, I mean me– it was stew-pendous. It was such a nice, soothing, flavorful compliment to the success of our foraging day together, the season and chilliness of the evening. I asked for the recipe, which apparently was generations old, but Mike joked that if I learned how to make it then we wouldn’t need him to come make it anymore. I guess we’ll just have to make a point to visit our new friend regularly. Also, I must make a mental note to get the recipe for Lesa’s coveted fudge pie.
We sipped mulled wine and enjoyed each other’s company. Conversations came so easily for us. It was like a reunion of sorts.
Some group members had even thought to pick autumnal wildflowers to dress up our Thanksgiving dinner table.
Gleaves added, “What a great turn out, and I really appreciate those who showed up, contributed their kindness, stories and more!”
You see, the group expected nature to provide a certain amount of sustenance, but it had provided so much more than that. What we knew was that we were foraging organic flora, fauna and fungi. What we didn’t expect was the organic forging of friendships.
It was just so natural for us to be together. I told Alfred that I never would have imagined it, but it was like I’d known them my whole life.
In truth, everyone who attended was surprised by the cohesiveness of our wonderfully kindred spirits.
At the end of the day, after the family-style potluck supper as the conversation drifted from foraging to friendships, Don said, “I believe this is the nicest group of strangers I’ve ever met.”
We could not have planned it any better, invited a more welcoming group of people, had a better time or been more thankful for the newly forged friendships, among the tables full of foraged finds, fungi, flora and fauna.
We toasted to our group, to our new inside jokes, the opportunity to come together and to Lesa’s fudge pie.
Nature does indeed provide.
