The Crab-Orchard Chapter DAR presents John Narramore as its “Patriot of the Month” as the group begins to look forward to the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.
Narramore was born Jan. 22, 1762, in Kershaw District, South Carolina, and died June 11, 1851, in what was then Bledsoe County and buried in City Cemetery, Crossville.
Narramore was drafted into the South Carolina Militia at the age of 17 in January 1779 according to his pension application. He served two months and during this time helped to hold a surprise raid to disband the Tories gathering in the area.
Later in the summer of 1779, he enlisted as a substitute for his father and served about a month before being discharged. Once again, in May 1780 Narramore enlisted for the third time where he marched with Col. John Marshall through North Carolina and into the edge of Virginia. Col. Marshall’s forces joined with Gen. Thomas Sumter and were engaged in two battles with the British and Tories at Rocky Mount and Hanging Rock Creek when they took about 30 prisoners. John Narramore participated in both of these battles. Later, he was engaged in the Battle of Eutaw Springs where he received a leg wound.
For services during the Revolutionary War, Narramore received a land grant of 640 acres in what was then Bledsoe County. He arrived in 1798 and married Nancy Ann Adkins and together they had eight children. Narramore had previously been married to Martha Mary Myers who had died in 1795. Today, many descendants still live in Cumberland and Bledsoe counties.
As the country begins to celebrate America’s 250 years, the DAR urges the public to remember those who supported, fought and served during the Revolutionary War for the freedoms of today.
Descendants of John Narramore who would like to honor him for his service are encouraged to join the Daughters of the American Revolution and the local chapter, The Crab-Orchard.
DAR is a unique opportunity to honor one’s lineage and heritage as a descendant of a Patriot of the American Revolution. Membership is open to any woman, 18 years or older, who can prove lineal descent to a Revolutionary War patriot. Men are also eligible for membership in Sons of the American Revolution through the service of Narramore.
Contact Regent Nancy Mitchell at dar-2019-22@hotmail.com or 315-559-1740 for more information.
