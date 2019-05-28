The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency is looking for a number of good people to participate in MyRide TN.
This program will provide door-through-door personalized transportation for ages 60 and older. Call Beth Stephens at 1-833-969-7433 if interested.
What’s Happening
Thursday, May 30 — Make-Up Made Simple, Cumberland Meeting Room, 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
“Out of this World Experience” with Rachel Sumner, Summer Reading Program kick-off, Cumberland Meeting Room, 2 p.m.
Friday, May 31 — 2019 Teen Summer Reading Program Kick-Off (ages 12-18), Cumberland Meeting Room, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 — Write Away Writing Group, Cumberland Meeting Room B, 10 a.m.
Beginning guitar class, Cumberland Meeting Room A, 10 a.m.
Intermediate guitar class, Cumberland Meeting Room A, 11 a.m.
Monday, June 3 — Children’s summer reading craft/science program, Cumberland Meeting Room, 1 and 2 p.m. Registration required
Teen Movie Night for ages 12-18, Solo: A Star Wars Story [PG-13], Cumberland Meeting Room, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 4 — KidBits storytime and craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
Tuesdays @ the Movies, Aquaman [PG13], Cumberland Meeting Room, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5 — Ewe Can Knit experienced needle workers group, Plateau Conference Room, 10 a.m.
Stamp Collectors Group meeting, Obed River Room [112], 11 a.m.
Great New Books
Cari Mora by Thomas Harris. The man who gave us Hannibal Lecter returns with his first stand-alone since debuting with 1975’s Black Sunday. Twenty-five million dollars in cartel gold lies hidden beneath a mansion on the Miami Beach waterfront. Ruthless men have tracked it for years. Leading the pack is Hans-Peter Schneider. Cari Mora, caretaker of the house, has escaped from the violence in her native country. Beautiful, marked by war, Cari catches the eye of Hans-Peter as he closes in on the treasure. But Cari Mora has surprising skills, and her will to survive has been tested before.
Code Blue by Dr. Mike Magee. Hospitals use code blue for medical emergencies; longtime physician Magee argues convincingly that the U.S. itself is in one. Magee notes that Warren Buffett recently called medical expenses the tapeworm of American economic competitiveness. What’s the solution? Among other things, Magee recommends suspending FDA-approved direct-to-consumer advertising and giving basic universal coverage to everyone. Will his seemingly wise wishes ever come true? Stay tuned.
The Impeachers by Brenda Wineapple. With Americans unsure how to reunite after the bloody Civil War, President Andrew Johnson took the low road, ignoring Congress, pardoning rebel leaders, and blotting out civil rights while plumping for white supremacy. Wineapple chronicles the impeachment that followed.
Libraries=Information
We all know what it’s like to wake up in the morning with an aching back or stiff knees. But for those with chronic inflammatory arthritis, a disease in which our immune system starts attacking healthy cells by mistake — manifesting in widespread pain and red, swollen, inflamed joints — the discomfort is very different.
Getting the disease under control with drugs, such as disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs or biologics, can significantly reduce the pain. For help where drugs leave off and, in an effort to deal with both problems of addiction and side effects that drugs for inflammatory pain can cause, doctors are increasingly turning to alternative and “non-drug therapies.”
Specifically:
Moderate pressure massage to the affected area
Taking turmeric — The active ingredient curcumin eases inflammation
Grilling up some salmon or taking a fish oil supplement to provide pain relief
Exercising — Aerobic and resistance training to keep muscles strong while maintaining flexibility and range of motion
Stamping out stress — Biofeedback therapy can help you break the cycle of stress and pain by changing the way your body responds to pain
Downing an anti-opioid — Some physicians are using naltrexone that’s used to treat opioid addiction, off-label (meaning for a condition it hasn’t been approved for) and in very low doses, to treat inflammatory conditions including rheumatoid arthritis.
Stingy Schobel Says
Haggling is a favorite way to score discounts. So how do you get started if you love bargains but hate to bargain?
Start online. You’re spared the awkward silences, and if someone says no, at least it’s not to your face.
Here’s how to get in the game:
Start a conversation with a rep and eventually ask for a lower price
Look for a reason to get a break such as your buying several items and you would like a volume discount
Research prices using sites like joinhoney.com or camelcamelcamel.com to see an item’s price history, which will tell you how low the seller will go
Don’t give up, since the second call may result in a discount even if the first call resulted in a no.
Library Laugh
What do you feed Lassie?
Cauliflower.
