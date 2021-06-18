Red flowers really stand out in the garden but can be hard to place among the other colors found there. This was brought home to me rather sharply when we picked up some fire engine red geraniums to put in pots on the front porch. One of those pots happens to be in front of a burgundy purple Clematis. Oops! Time to rethink that one.
There are a couple of burgundy flowers in the front garden which, thankfully, have more accommodating neighbors.
First is a tall Louisiana iris, “Red Velvet Elvis.” Who can resist a plant with a name like that? I purchased it from Plant Delights Nursery in North Carolina, and a quick check of their website tells me it is still available.
Louisiana iris prefer a bit of moisture, so I planted it where the driveway slopes just slightly in its direction to provide a bit of run-off when it rains.
To say that it has thrived is an understatement. It has virtually taken over its side of the garden bed. Time to move some to other locations!
Louisiana iris “Red Velvet Elvis” deserves to be viewed close up, so if you decide to grow this very handsome plant, place it where you can get close to it.
The other burgundy-flowered plant in the front garden bed is “Wine Cups,” Callirhoe involucrata, Its lovely cups, about an inch in diameter, are less red than the iris, more a deep pink.
Just the opposite of “Red Velvet Elvis,” Callirhoe involucrata “Wine Cups” is a low, trailing plant that will creep along the ground or trail over the edge of a pot, spreading 3-4 feet in diameter. However it is not aggressive, at least in my experience, and although it may grow over the top of nearby plants, it is a light, airy covering that seems to do them no harm.
I have grown this plant so many years that I no longer remember where I bought it or who gave it to me. An internet search would surely locate a source if you are interested in growing this charming plant.
I would encourage gardeners to try both of these plants in their gardens for pops of glowing color.
