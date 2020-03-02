We may consider forsythia as the earliest flowering shrub of spring, but there are any number of plants that blooms earlier than the cheery yellow wands of forsythia.
Earliest may be the Christmas rose, Helleborus niger. It has been known to bloom close to Christmas, often providing its nodding white flowers even amidst the snow during the holidays.
Closely related is Helleborus orientalis, the Lenten rose, with which hybridizers have been busily developing new varieties and color forms for years.
The traditional speckled white nodding flowers are now joined by shades of red, pink yellow, maroon, rose and more. Efforts have been made to encourage the flowers to become more upright so we can better enjoy their colors, but even the nodding flowers are lovely.
At this writing, there are three white and a couple of rosy Hellebores in full bloom on my front garden, and others still opening up. Several are also blooming on the far side of the driveway.
Hellebores spread around in a way that is not invasive and provides some opportunities to share them with friends. Since losing our shade trees to the ice storm a few years back, the front garden in in full sun in the afternoon. Even though the Hellebores would prefer a bit of shade, they appear to be thriving and multiplying in their now sunnier position.
Almost hidden amongst the Hellebores is a tiny, bright yellow daffodil, the narrow foliage about 5 inches tall and perfect nodding daffodils about half an inch wide. The foliage of larger daffodils is about 10 inches tall under some dogwoods, but no sign of flowers there yet. Another large clump of daffodils in my Secret Garden is in full bud and should be opening soon.
Another early riser is the Japanese flowering quince, Chaenomeles sp. While not yet in bloom, its brilliant orange-red buds are a show in themselves. One in our back border, about 50 feet from the house, can easily be seen even in bud, letting us know that it will soon be opening its profusion of bright flowers to the sun.
The previous owners had several flowering quinces planted so deeply that they were struggling to grow, let alone bloom. However, I recognized the few flowers as I had grown another variety of flowering quince, a lovely apricot-flowering variety called Cameo at our previous home, so I dug them out with help and replanted them at the proper depth. We have since been rewarded with brilliant early spring displays.
A bit thorny, they enjoy some moisture as well as a sunny location.
Although related to roses, which are very attractive to deer, flowering quince is deer very resistant, so if you have a deer problem, forget the roses and plant flowering quince.
One of the challenges of aging, as I know well, is remembering the names of plants. Thus I can but describe another flowering shrub and perhaps a younger gardener can provide its name. Planted in front of the house where it will get morning shade and afternoon sun is a twiggy shrub about 3-4 feet tall at this point, full of tiny white open flowers maybe a quarter inch in diameter. On closer inspection each petal has just a blush of pink. Delightful to see at this time of year.
Time to snip a few wands of forsythia buds to bring into the house. In a vase with some water, they will probably open in a couple of days, bringing the promise of spring inside.
