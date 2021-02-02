Perhaps it was “in the cards” that Wallace was destined to become a part of the Yates family, for he fell in love with one of my older sisters when she was still a child.
He and Sister were among the young people who were collected in the back of a pickup truck each Sunday afternoon, headed to the ballfield at the local school house for a game of baseball.
On one such afternoon when Sister was only 10 years old, Wallace placed his hand on her head and announced to the group, “Fellas, leave this one alone, for I intend to marry her as soon as she is old enough.”
They were married when Sister reached age 15 and he 24.
Soon after their son was born, Wallace was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II, leaving Sister and the baby with our family.
His superiors surely recognized he was the man for the role; he soon became Tech. Sgt. Wallace Martin, charged with the responsibility of escorting convicted soldiers to prison in Leavenworth, KS. They were linked together, arm in arm, on the long train ride from Harrisburg, PA.
I was seven years younger than Sister, but Wallace was always my “buddy;” he amused me with his jokes and antics.
How sorely disappointed I was to be excluded as Sister arranged for community transportation to Fulton, KY, some 35 miles away, to meet the express train when Wallace was granted leave.
On the return trip, they stopped at a hamburger joint near midnight. Only Wallace went inside and ordered 17 hamburgers.
Asked why he needed so many hamburgers at this time of the night, without skipping a beat, he calmly responded, “They’re for me and my wife and our 15 kids.” My disappointment of being “left out” was compensated, when Wallace included me to accompany him and Sister when he borrowed Brother’s truck to take her for rides during his leave.
Wallace returned home (Obion, TN) from the war and became a builder. Some of the houses he built are still standing today, proof of his workmanship.
However, he spent much of his time performing small jobs for all the town’s widows, for it was soon known that he refused to accept pay from them for his work.
Wallace and Sister attended a local church, and he was appointed to the eldership. His fellow elders routinely called on Wallace to resolve any distasteful problem which arose among the congregants, for they knew he dealt fairly and objectively with everyone.
One day he called upon a man in town and invited him to worship. He declared, “I can’t come, for I have no shoes.”
When Wallace learned the man’s shoe size was the same as his own, he promptly removed his shoes and handed them to the fellow.
Surely enough, he appeared in worship the following Sunday wearing Wallace’s shoes.
My bond with Wallace endured until his death. He concealed his native shyness by forever teasingly accusing me of one thing or another. Each time I visited Sister and him, he would remark as I left, “I think I should peek into the closet to see what you’re taking today.”
My response was to give him a kiss on the cheek and remark, “Is that pay OK?” He answered, “Yes” with a grin.
As I grew up, Wallace became my “Uber Driver” when I needed transportation. Following high school, I worked in Nashville two years before entering college.
He was the relative who drove from Obion to Nashville to taxi me and my sole piece of luggage and a small bag to Freed-Hardeman College in Henderson, TN.
Following check-in, he deposited my belongings in my room. Before he left, he planted the usual quick kiss on one cheek and offered some advice, “Ruby, I have hauled you all over the state of Tennessee these past few years. I expect you to find someone at this college to haul you around from now on; else I give up on you, Girl,” and was gone.
Maybe he was prophetic or perhaps prayerful for himself, but his advice became reality. After one year of college, I married a young ministerial student. I do know that Wallace exhibited a conspicuously broad smile as he led me down the aisle for the wedding ceremony.
Nor did Wallace’s assistance end at the wedding. After three years of marriage, Joe and I were blessed with our first child, a beautiful daughter.
Joe felt keenly the responsibility to be with his flock on Sunday when I was to be dismissed from a Nashville hospital.
Who would rescue me? Wallace.
He drove from Obion to Nashville, a distance of almost 200 miles, to check me out.
The hospital staff refused to permit him to sign my dismissal documents, but persisted in asking his relationship to me. Wallace either failed to make the relationship clear, or his truthfulness was questioned, for they continued to query him about coming for me instead of “that other man” who had been with me earlier and who claimed to be my husband.
Finally, feeling frustrated and harassed, Wallace yelled, “Yes, another man might have been here, but I am her true husband.”
With that outburst, the staff relented sufficiently to permit him to sign his name as my husband, after which Baby and I left with my (true) brother-in-law.
A massive heart attack claimed Wallace’s life at age 59 while he was cutting winter firewood. I was in Obion visiting Mother two weeks prior to his death and had helped Wallace dig his potato crop.
He was a friend indeed, and I keep his memory chose to my heart.
