The Cumberland County Playhouse will perform selections from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The Musical on Wednesday, June 28 at noon in the Library. Come and enjoy this flavorful treat.
Great New Books
Banyan Moon by Thao Thai
Thai’s heartwarming debut showcases three generations of Vietnamese women and the complex relationships, traumas and secrets they share. Ann has a successful career, a boyfriend from a wealthy, white family and a social life rubbing shoulders with the upper class. Then, an unexpected positive pregnancy test makes her question everything she’s built up for herself. When she learns of her beloved grandmother Minh’s death, Ann returns to her deteriorating childhood home—the Banyan House, on the Florida coast—and reluctantly reconnects with her estranged mother, Hương. There, Ann and Hương struggle to navigate their new mother-daughter relationship without Minh’s comforting presence. As she reconnects with old friends and acquaintances, Ann learns of long-held secrets about her family’s past and discovers the strength and resilience both Minh and Hương showed in the face of war, bad relationships and other adversities. Jumping from 1960s Vietnam to the present, Thai’s writing is lovely and engaging as she explores grief, trauma and the binding power of familial love.
The First Ladies by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
Murray and Benedict (The Personal Librarian) team up again with this novel told in alternating viewpoints by two formidable women. In the United States in 1927, segregation is the law of the land. One of the fiercest proponents of equal rights, Mary McLeod Bethune, meets a woman who will, herself, become a strong proponent of equality, among many other projects: Eleanor Roosevelt. Over the ensuing years, through the Great Depression, the gubernatorial and presidential terms of Eleanor’s husband Franklin, Mary and Eleanor forge a great alliance of minds and an unshakable bond of sisterhood. Readers will experience events of the late 1920s to late 1940s as they affected the main characters. Both women face personal hurdles, doubts and negativity. But in the end, they stand strong. While complete desegregation was still a dream away, these two could be proud of the work they accomplished, the foundation upon which the next steps were built.
The 9th Man by Steve Berry
Luke Daniels is in London, between assignments with the Magellan Billet, when he receives a frantic call from an old friend. Jillian Stein is in trouble. She made a mistake and now her life may be in danger. She needs Luke’s help—immediately. Racing to Belgium, Luke quickly finds that she was right. A shadow team of highly-trained operatives are there on the hunt. Intervening, he finds himself embroiled in a war between two determined sides—one seeking the truth, the other trying to escape the past—a war that has already claimed one life and is about to claim more. Thomas Rowland is a Washington insider, a kingmaker, problem-solver. But he’s also a man with a past. For him, everything turns with what happened on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, TX. What history has recorded is wrong. There’s more to the story, much more, and Thomas Rowland is at the center of that terrible reality. But forces are working against him, and Rowland will do anything to keep the world from learning what actually happened on that fateful day, including killing Luke, Jillian and anyone else who might be a threat. In a race from Belgium, to Luxembourg, to the bayous of Louisiana and the Wyoming wilderness and a final confrontation in the Bahamas, Luke Daniels confronts a series of shocking truths which not only rewrite history, but will forever change his own life—as he comes face to face with the ninth man.
Library Laugh I
What’s the award for being the best dentist?
A little plaque.
Libraries=Information
Ways to reduce stress: get support from a trusted friend or therapist; meditate; drink tea such as green tea or chamomile; improve your sleep; exercise regularly; delegate; breathing exercises; manage anger; and practice regular self-care.
Library Laugh II
What is the opposite of a croissant?
A happy uncle.
Stingy Schobel Says
Homeowners may see it as a way of protecting their investment, but think twice about removing bird nests that can be in nooks and crannies on the outside of your house. For the few short weeks birds are raising their young, the noise and mess will be worth it. The nesting birds will soon leave and become your best insect killers around the house, eating hundreds of insects every single day. Wait until the babies leave the nest before removing it, and the birds will repay your hospitality tenfold.
Summer Smile Bonus
What do you call a plant that roars?
A dande-lion.
