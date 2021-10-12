It’s that time of year again: Temperatures are dropping, leaves are changing color and there’s a crisp autumnal snap in the air.
It’s time for Crossville Oktoberfest!
The premier German-American festival in the Upper Cumberlands is back – Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, at the Knights of Columbus grounds, 2892 Hwy. 70 E.
Hosted by Knights of Columbus Council 8152, and sponsored by dozens of community-minded area businesses, a portion of proceeds from the two-day annual festival supports a variety of charities throughout the year.
In 2020, for the first time ever, Crossville Oktoberfest was canceled, due to COVID-19.
That just means this year’s event will be all the more festive to make up for it.
This will be the 30th annual Crossville Oktoberfest, featuring continuous live music, mouthwatering food, a variety of adult beverages, plus soft drinks and snacks.
The merrymaking begins at 11:30 a.m. Friday, with an opening prayer offered by Father Mark Schuster of St. Alphonsus parish.
This will be followed by the ceremonial tapping of the keg and the revealing of the 2021 festival’s Lord Mayor, whose identity is a closely guarded secret. Many festival attendees plan their arrival to coincide with the opening ceremonies.
The venue is traditionally festooned with blue-and-white Oktoberfest banners, and tables are adorned with decorations made by the Council of Catholic Women.
And while the music, dancing and general revelry carry on under the pavilion, the dedicated kitchen crew is hard at work cooking and serving up plates of piping-hot food for hungry diners.
Crossville Oktoberfest boasts some of the best German-style food around.
“There’ll be pork and chicken schnitzel — and that’s just for starters,” event co-chair Denny Roy said. “We get our knackwurst, bratwurst and Weisswurst directly from Wisconsin. You just can’t find authentic German sausages like this around here. And you can’t beat our prices!”
Full meals — an entrée, bread and butter and three sides — are $13. Sides are red cabbage, sauerkraut and spaetzle with gravy.
Kids’ meals, available for $5, include a hot dog on a bun, chips and dessert.
Dessert is a choice of German chocolate cake, cheesecake or a cupcake.
Every menu item is available a la carte, as are non-alcoholic beverages and Bavarian-style soft pretzels. All-you-can-eat peanuts and popcorn are free.
And what Oktoberfest celebration would be complete without genuine German brews?
“We’ll have a dozen great imported German beers — bottled and on tap,” noted fellow co-chair John Peaslee, “plus some amazing bottled fruit Lambic, hard cider and even a few domestic offerings.”
Beers on tap are available for sale by the glass, by the pitcher or as flights (select a choice of five different 7-ounce varieties).
And after eating all that good German food and washing it down with a hearty draft, stick around to work off a few calories, dancing to music provided by two authentic German bands — the Rheingold Band and the Frank Moravcik Band — performing from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. both days.
This annual German-American festival is a favorite among locals; but plenty of out-of-staters travel here each yea from as far as Indiana and Michigan.
While in Crossville, many like to partake of some cool-weather golf, hiking or other outdoor activities.
This year, Oktoberfest goers can enjoy the additional merriment of the inaugural Bigfoot Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Cumberland County fairgrounds.
Advance single-day admission tickets are $6; admission at the gate is $8. Ages 12 and younger are admitted free.
Active-duty military personnel and veterans (with proper identification) — as well as designated drivers — are also admitted free.
Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted at the gate and at all food and beverage stations.
Those who show a Bigfoot Festival staff or vendor ID badge or VIP pass on Friday or Saturday, or Bigfoot swag, a selfie in front of the Bigfoot Festival signage — or even a selfie with Bigfoot himself (if you can find him) — on Saturday will get $2 off the $8 Oktoberfest gate admission.
Even bad weather can’t put a damper on the festive atmosphere. Crossville Oktoberfest is a rain-or-shine event, with all activities taking place beneath enormous tents set up on the grounds.
“But just to be on the safe side, we’ve tasked Father Mark with ensuring good weather,” Peaslee kidded.
While party animals are welcome, health department regulations prohibit other animals — except properly authorized service animals — from entering. (Of course, if Bigfoot shows up, he might be allowed in.)
Tickets are available at Best One Tire & Auto on Main Street, Crossville Heating & Cooling, The Lace Place & Chocolate Emporium, Physicians’ Associates, Romo’s Mexican Restaurant and Star Realty.
Visit www.CrossvilleOktoberfest.com for information, advance tickets by mail via PayPal or to be a Crossville Oktoberfest sponson.
Questions? Email info@crossvilleoktoberfest.com or call 423-799-0229.
The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization of Catholic men, but one needn’t be a Knight – or even Catholic – to attend Oktoberfest. All that’s required is a love of good food and fun, and a penchant for polkas … or the chicken dance.
So dust off that dirndl, lace up that lederhosen and enjoy some good old-fashioned German-style family entertainment at Crossville Oktoberfest.
