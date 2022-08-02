The Ken Iles Band featuring country, ‘50s, ’60s and soft rock music will be appearing tomorrow, Aug. 3, at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library. Be there or be square.
Also, the art of Vinny De George will be unveiled at 11 a.m. prior to our noon concert. These avant-garde steel sculptures are sure to provide you with a new dimension of artistic appreciation.
Great New Books
Reckoning by Catherine Coulter. Past and present danger looms in this latest featuring FBI agents Dillon Savich and Lacey Sherlock. Virginia Commonwealth attorney Kirra Mandarian turns to Savich when she finds herself dangerously out of her depth while seeking to bring down the man she holds responsible for her parents’ death 14 years earlier. Meanwhile, Sherlock joins with Metro officers in Washington, DC, to protect 12-year-old piano prodigy Emma Hunt when she performs at the Kennedy Center; granddaughter of a crime boss and adopted by a federal judge, she was abducted at age six and has just avoided another kidnapping.
Wrong Place, Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister. Late October. After midnight. You’re waiting up for your seventeen-year-old son. He’s late. As you watch from the window, he emerges, and you realize he isn’t alone: he’s walking toward a man, and he’s armed. You can’t believe it when you see him do it: your funny, happy teenage son, he kills a stranger, right there on the street outside your house. You don’t know who. You don’t know why. You only know your son is now in custody. His future shattered. That night you fall asleep in despair. All is lost. Until you wake...and it is yesterday. And then you wake again...and it is the day before yesterday. Each morning you wake up a day earlier, another day before the murder. With another chance to stop it. Somewhere in the past lies an answer. The trigger for this crime--and you don’t have a choice but to find it.
The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid. Hamid’s latest is yet another imaginative pivot for the formally adventurous author, revisiting the magical realist texture of Exit West but with a more overtly parable quality. This short novel features Anders, who wakes up one day to find that his skin has suddenly turned dark. In the aftermath of this surreal upset to his life, he reconnects with old friend Oona, and they embark on a new relationship as the world around them continues to change. Occupying a liminal space recalling Kafka’s The Metamorphosis or José Saramago’s Blindness, but with the more relaxed feel of a fairy tale, the narrative proves to be both markedly intelligent and surprisingly empathetic. In taking on the inherently dehumanizing effects of race on the individual and showing how so many must unmake or unknow their identities as their skin darkens--and thus evolve toward a more loving humanity as they see the world anew--Hamid bespeaks compassion rather than anger or malignant consequence, eschewing grand worldbuilding for a deeply intimate and remarkably gentle tale. Hamid maximizes his spartan framework emotionally and discursively, delivering a novel that lingers and expands long after its final, delicate pages.
On Critical Race Theory: Why It Matters & Why You Should Care by Victor Ray. What exactly is critical race theory? This concise and accessible exploration demystifies a crucial framework for understanding and fighting racial injustice in the United States.
Stingy Schobel Says
Search before you shop. Flipp is a free phone app that consolidates retail circulars. This makes it a snap to compare your shopping lists to circulars from your local supermarkets to determine which store’s virtual coupons will save you the most money. You can also use the app to generate your shopping list.
Library Laugh I
How much room do fungi need to grow? As mushroom as possible.
Libraries=
Information
Fingernails continued:
Lines on the nails: if you notice a dark-colored streak that runs the length of the nail, contact your doctor. It could be melanoma. If your nails are decorated with an indented horizontal line, that could be a sign that you experienced a serious illness or sustained an injury or shock to your system that caused the nails to temporarily stop growing. These lines, called Beau’s lines, may also be a marker of uncontrolled diabetes or the result of cancer treatment or exposure to cold temperatures in people with Raynaud’s disease, a rare blood vessel disorder.
Changes in color: Nails that have a blue hue can be a warning sign of COVID-19, caused by low levels of oxygen in the blood. Less dire is a yellow discoloration of the nails. This syndrome can appear in patients with chronic bronchitis and other lung diseases. Fungus, as well, can turn the nails yellow. Finally, yellow nails can appear in patients with chronic bronchitis and other lung diseases.
Library Laugh II
What is the loudest kind of pet? A trumpet.
Commented
