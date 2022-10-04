Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will bring his soul-and-Sinatra style to the Cumberland County Playhouse this week, with a concert set Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Murphy took the top prize in season six of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” with his incredible voice, charisma and showmanship. A decade later, he’s still going strong.
Backed by the dynamic Landau Big Band, audiences always hear swinging arrangements of Great American Songbook classics from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat “King” Cole and more, with a dusting of Motown Magic sure to get folks moving their feet and singing along.
Murphy was born in southern West Virginia in the Appalachian coalfields. His parents split up while he was in elementary school and he was abruptly moved from his rural home to Detroit’s notorious “7 Mile” neighborhood.
He held a series of dead-end jobs, encountered a few run-ins with the police, and a too-soon failed marriage. He became homeless and was sleeping in his car when his voice helped him find a new path.
“I loved to play basketball in Detroit,” Murphy said, noting some players made it to the NBA, but most never escaped the neighborhood despite their talent. “It wasn’t anything to see guns drawn on the court after the game. To keep people cool and laughing, when I’d dunk on someone, I’d seen a Frank Sinatra song like ‘Fly Me To the Moon’ and everyone would laugh and put their guns away.”
His voice led him back to West Virginia where he performed for local charities and nursing homes. He found himself auditioning for America’s Got Talent along with thousands of others. After months of competition, he emerged the winner with a million dollars, a recording contract and America’s hearts. He’s never looked back.
His debut album “That’s Life” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts and was followed by “Christmas Made for Two,” “Landau” and his most recent album, “Landau Live in Las Vegas,” recorded at legendary Caesar’s Palace.
He’s performed all over the world, including in Europe where he had the honor of performing for U.S. servicemen and women and their families stationed there.
He has continued to help raise money for charities, many in his home state where he is on the board of directors for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.
When the pandemic halted his touring, Murphy made the most of his break. He returned to school online. Three decades after dropping out of high school, Murphy earned his equivalency diploma, proving it’s never too late to graduate.
After the show — every show — Murphy stays for one-on-one photos with the audience and shares his incredible rags to riches story.
“It’s my favorite part of the night,” he said. “It’s something we always do. Sometimes I’m the last one at the venue, talking to fans and friends. The janitor is waiting on me to lock up!”
He remains humble during those meet-and-greets.
“I identify with those people who stick around to talk to me. These area down-to-earth, salt-of-the-earth folks who work hard, take care of their families and give back to their communities. They’re what the best of America is all about, and I wouldn’t be here without them,” he said.
Tickets, $25, are on sale now at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000.
This performance is sponsored by Tim and Susan Tewalt. The Playhouse is at 221 Tennessee Ave. in Crossville.
